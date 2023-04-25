Tulir Tane Annual programme happened in Madhusudan Mancha

After the corona epidemic, the training center for children and teenagers with special needs completed its annual program in Tulir Tan.

On April 24, ‘Tuli Tane’ concluded its 25th annual show at the ‘Madhusudan Manch’ in Kolkata.

Before the commencement of the annual program, the principal of the training center, Nupur Mukherjee, while talking to the reporters, said, “A total of 77 students of the institution will participate in today’s program, in addition to this, the parents of the students will also participate in special activities in the annual program.”