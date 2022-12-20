TVS Eurogrip Brunch and Biking: Kolkata’s riders come together for a social cause

After 7 successful editions of TVS Eurogrip’s flagship community riding property – Brunch & Biking, the tyre brand flagged off its Brunch & Biking – Sunrise Ride at Yash Auto at Kidwai road Kolkata city. The riders of Kolkata came together to promote the social cause of road safety.

Biking enthusiasts from diverse professions and age groups suited up in full safety gear for the morning ride. It was an interesting 1-hour ride for all the riders as they journeyed through city points culminating at Gharana resort, Singur Molasmilla. The riders also eagerly participated in leisure activities after the ride.

Speaking about the event, P Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, “After having conducted seven editions of Brunch and Biking across India, we are glad that the new format of community riding – Sunrise Rides is also being embraced by the riding community. Our Brunch and Biking community is fast expanding and we are elated with the growing engagement. This format brings together bikers of the city for a quick, scenic ride they enjoy together, forging new bonds while promoting a social cause. We are happy to foster the joy Kolkata is known for!”

Riders of all kinds of two wheelers were part of the Sunrise Ride. It was mandatory for the participants to carry vaccination certificate, helmet, mask, driving license and vehicle documents. For the safety and convenience of the riders, a motorbike mechanic, ambulance / doctor on call, first aid kits, and service support were made available during the event. The bikers were treated to a wholesome breakfast, after the ride. It was a joyous occasion with fun and food and all riders took home some interesting TVS Eurogrip merchandise.

In the coming months, TVS Eurogrip plans to engage with more biking enthusiasts and extend the Brunch and Biking Sunrise Rides to other cities as well. Interested riders can visit www.brunchandbiking.in for more details.