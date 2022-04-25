Two female entrepreneurs Anisha and Ritu creates buzz in the Interior Design Industry

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Anisha and Ritu at their office

Anisha Johri and Ritu Dugal, the dynamic duo, founders of Contours Furniture Systems are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. They have recently participated in the Bengal Global Trade Expo 2022 and have received an overwhelming response. These two female entrepreneurs have created a buzz in the male dominated interior industry and have been recently awarded as Power Women 2022 for the outstanding work in their field.

Ritu Dugal in front of Contours stall at Bengal Global Trade Expo 2022

The dynamic duo have added another feather in their cap, after they were entrusted to provide Flipkart with all the modular furniture and designed Flipcart’s largest fulfilment Center in Haringhata, West Bengal which is spread over 2 million square feet and was specially mentioned by Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee as one of the largest fulfillment centers in the country that would significantly contribute to the economic development of the region.

Located in one of the prime business hubs in Kolkata, the establishment of Anisha and Ritu- Contours Furniture Systems, has garnered experience in executing turnkey projects for clients. They have designed modular offices, workstations, executive cubicles for clients like Axis Bank, American Towers, Kolkata, EarthBags, Nivea, etc. Contours is well capable of conceptualizing and designing furniture with a feminine touch.

According to founders Anisha Johri and Ritu Duggal, setting up a manufacturing unit all by themselves was quite a task, but with adequate support from the entire team, their dream could be materialized. They further believe that, women can do anything in any field, if they put their heart into it.