Ugadi To Gudi Padwa, Unique Celebrations Across India

Chaitra Navratri 2023: One of the colourful festivals of the season, Navratri is once again here. It is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals that is celebrated across India. India is a land of diverse culture and traditions. It is common to have one festival celebrated in unique and different ways across different states of India. These nine days are celebrated with with vigour and enthusiasm and marks the onset of spring season as per the Hindu calendar. Few states celebrate it differently. This year the celebrations will commence from March 22.

The festival of Chaitra Navratri is devoted to worshipping the nine incarnations of Durga, Every day is dedicated to the worship of one of the incarnations. Their is a story behind all 9 avatars including Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: How Different States Celebrate It Differently

Ugadi or Yugadi: In certain parts of south India, this festival marks the beginning of the new year. Ugadi or Yugadi has a special significance in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Tracing its etymology one can find the roots from two Sanskrit words – ‘Yuga’ and ‘Adi’ meaning new beginnings. During this festival people celebrate the goodness in life with great vigour. It also commemorates the onset of springs amd relief from cold-harsh winters. As a part of celebration, people get together, exhange gifts and don new attires.

Gudi Padwa: The state of Maharashtra and Goa celebrate this time as Gudi Padwa. It is the Marathi new year where people wear new clothes and celebrate the festival with much vigour making special delicacies.

During Navratri, nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped in several states, Meanwhile, some people also associate it with the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. He was the son of King Dashratha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodhya.











