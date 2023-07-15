Menu
Unexplained Ringing in the Ear? 5 Expert Based Remedies to Manage Tinnitus

A prolonged buzz in the ear can be a prominent annoyance. If not treated on time, it can have impact on mental health.

Do you sometimes hear an unexplained in the ear? This could be a sign of tinnitus. Tinnitus, often described as a persistent ringing or buzzing sound in the ears, is a common condition experienced by people worldwide. While it may seem like a minor annoyance to some, tinnitus can have a significant impact on the quality of life for others. Tinnitus can be caused by a range of factors, more commonly including exposure to loud noises, age-related hearing loss, earwax blockage, certain medications, and underlying health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes or jaw joint (TMJ) disorder.

Tinnitus Symptoms

  • Difficulties in concentration
  • Sleep disturbances
  • Emotional distress
  • Anxiety
  • Depression
  • Social withdrawal

Home Remedies For Tinnitus

While there is no known complete cure for tinnitus, several management strategies can help individuals minimize its impact. Avoiding exposure to loud noises, using ear protection in noisy environments, and managing stress levels are essential steps.

It’s worth noting that the effectiveness of these remedies can vary from person to person. Here are a few popular home remedies that individuals have tried:

  1.  White noise or soothing sounds: Background noise or soothing sounds, such as nature sounds, gentle music, or a fan, can help mask the ringing or buzzing sounds of tinnitus and provide temporary relief.
  2. Herbal supplements: Some individuals have reported finding relief from tinnitus symptoms by using herbal supplements like ginkgo biloba, zinc, or B vitamins. However, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional before taking any supplements to ensure they won’t interfere with other medications or have any adverse effects.
  3. Stress management: Stress can exacerbate tinnitus symptoms, so finding ways to manage stress levels can be helpful. Techniques such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, yoga, or engaging in relaxing activities may aid in reducing stress and, consequently, the perceived intensity of tinnitus.
  4. Avoiding triggers: Identifying and avoiding factors that worsen tinnitus, such as exposure to loud noises or certain foods (e.g., caffeine or alcohol), can help minimize symptoms.
  5. Ear hygiene: Maintaining good ear hygiene, including gentle cleaning and avoiding excessive earwax buildup, may help prevent tinnitus symptoms related to blockages.

Remember, home remedies may not work for everyone, and their effectiveness may vary. It’s crucial to consult with a healthcare professional for a proper evaluation of your tinnitus and to discuss suitable treatment options.

(Inputs by Dr Smita Nagaonkar, Consultant and section Coordinator, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai.)










