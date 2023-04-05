Home

Upgrade Your Boyfriend’s Clothes With These Easy Styling Ideas

Are you also one of those girls who take your boyfriend’s hoddie and never return it back? Well, let’s accept we all have done the same and weirdly their piece of clothes is a lot more comfortable and feels like a warm hug.

Although it might be great piece of item to slip on to and snuggle in the evening but how about wearing them out? Lucky for you, the fashion world is going through a revolution and gender fluid or oversized clothes are all the rage.

Here’s listing down some piece of clothes that are worth stealing from your bf’s wardrobe and don’t be surprised if they turn out to look better on you 😉

1. Button down shirt : An oversized button down shirt can be styled in multiple ways. Whether you want to wear it as a dress and cinch you waist with a belt or wear it with a pair of shorts or jeans, the oversized look can give you a cool girl aesthetic and make you look all gen-z.

2. Jacket : What better way to style your boyfriend’s jacket than layering it over a dress or shorts and crop top. Not only can it be a great cover up but wearing it over a fitted crop top or bodycon dress can strike a balance in the outfit, thereby, making the outfit look very alluring.

3. Sweatshirt : Even though you might be already eyeing you bf’s sweatshirt because of its extreme comfort, now you have all the more reasons to never return it back. The gen-z fashion is all about oversized clothing so we recommend you pairing his sweatshirt with cargo or flare pants or to give it a feminine spin, simply layer it over a sequin dress or wear it with skinny leggings and heels.

4. T-shirts : To amp up his t-shirt, you can simple style it by tucking it inside a jeans and rolling the sleeves, to accentuate the ensemble, you can also add minimal jewellery.

With these styling ideas, you have all the more reasons to steal your bf clothes which are not limited to just his sweatshirts. Happy styling 🙂







