Urfi Javed Turns Muse For Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla For Second Time in Breathtakingly Beautiful Pastel Pink Organza Lehenga – PICS

On Wednesday, Urfi Javed left everyone completely jaw dropped as she sported a pink Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. The diva collaborated with the designer duo for the second time.

Internet sensation, Urfi Javed has never failed to mesmerize audience with her distinctive and DIY style of fashion sense. Her bold and creative outfits are a huge reason why she stuns us with every appearance she makes. This time too, the diva left internet spellbound but with a different fashion treat. On Wednesday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame left everyone completely jaw dropped as she sported a pink Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Yes, you heard that right! The designer duo collaborated with Urfi Javed for the second time. Earlier Urfi grabbed the headlines for acing the mesmerizing golden saree designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. This time, it’s something not-so-bold but subtle look that will make you fall in love with the muse- Urfi Javed.

In the photoshoot, Urfi Javed radiates pure panache in pastel pink organza lehenga hand-crafted in western embroidery and enhanced with sequins, Swarovski and off-white pearls. Her attire is completed with a matching net dupatta that has been stuck to her lehenga as a long trail. As her outfit colour is subtle, she opted for a bit bold makeup look, dark eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, perfect brows, sharp contour and eyelashes filled with mascara. Urfi kept her hairdo simple with side partition and open long tresses, the whole look was definitely well-put together. At last, the accessories were not so much, but only sterling pearl danglers and no neckpiece definitely made her ensemble top-notch.

Urfi Javed’s latest pictures in breathtaking lehenga were shared by the official Instagram page of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. In no time, Urfi Javed grabbed whole Internet’s attention, not only because she looked utterly gorgeous but also she played muse again to ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Netizens rushed to the comment section to praise the actress’ look. ”You go girl ..Finally her hard work pays off.!!!!!, ”Woah, amazingggg”, Another user joked, ”Dats too much clothes..”

Last month too, Urfi ruled headlines after her pictures in the designer’s golden hand-embroidered silk tulle saree went viral on social media. Check out those pictures here:

