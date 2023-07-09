Varun Dhawans Health Routine 5 Takeaways From the Bawaal Actors Diet and Workout

Home

Varun Dhawan’s Health Routine: 5 Takeaways From the Bawaal Actor’s Diet and Workout

Varun Dhawan has a dedicated and resolute health and fitness regime that has a learning for every one. The actor will soon be seen sharing screen opposite to Jahnvi Kapoor with their upcoming movie Bawaal.

The film industry is just not about showbiz, looks and glamour. There is a lot that goes behind maintaining that physique and building that stamina to be able to dedicatedly work for long hours and erratic shooting routines. Health and fitness are primary for all the actors put there. And when we think about the fitness routines from the show bizz, Varun Dhawan is one of the top names that pops into our head. Well, it sure does require a lot of determination and an unrelenting dedication to have that almost Greek god-like physique and fitness.

The Bawaal actor has featured in some of the most amazing films like Dhishoom, Street Dancer, Bhediya and several others that required specific health and fitness routine to attain a certain look. So, wondering what exactly must be the secret behind his health routine?

During an Ask Me Anything session, a fan asked, “What type of diet do you take?” To this, he responded that he tries to do intermittent fasting for about 14 to 16 hours every day. He further added that he begins with coffee egg white omelette or oats, veggies and chicken and lots more.

Dawan has time and again shared his secrets about his sculpted body look during interviews, social media stories and posts. Looking at his fitness regime, here is what we may learn from him:

Dedicated Physical Regime: Actors often have to change their workout plans depending on their next project. Sometimes, based on their character in the upcoming movies they have to adapt to different health levels. Varun Dhawan has always proved how dedicated he is to his grind. From strength training, and martial arts, to yoga, Varun does it all. He is pretty resolute when it comes to maintaining health and stamina Proper Meal Plan: Everyone is allowed to take their own liberties with food. The Student of the Year actor too has his own way about it. He starts his day with some protein and fibre with eggs, oatmeal, wheat grain sandwich etc. Moving on, brown rice, broccoli, chicken, lots of fruits and protein smoothies make it to his plate as well. However, he too has his share of junk. But the bottom line is to have planned meals and planning the right portion size. Healthy Snacking: In one of his Insta sessions Varun revealed that he eats makhana too. Makahans are considered to be a healthy snacking option in between meals. Intermittent Fasting: Once, Varun Dhawan revealed that he sometimes tries intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting basically is eating only between a set time frame and monitoring calorie intake. Stay hydrated: Varun Dhawan swears to keep himself hydrated by drinking lots of water and enjoys some protein smoothies too. Hydration is one of the golden rules to keep the body fit and healthy.

The life of a star is not just silver spoons, parties and glamour. They have their own roads to pave. And health and fitness is an important pitstop. Varun Dhawan is an inspiration for many when it comes to workout and fitness regimes.

The actor will be next seen in his upcoming movie Bawaal starring opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Not to forget, Jahnvi too is pretty dedicated and earnest about her workout session as well. The movie appears to be a simple story of love and longing. The teaser has surely left the audience intrigued with its multiple themes. The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime on July 21.
















