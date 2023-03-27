Home

Vijay Varma Celebrates Gender-Fluid Fashion in Red Metallic Saree With Black Tuxedo

Darlings actor, Vijay Varma, totally slayed in a gender-neutral attire breaking gender barries in the realm of fashion.

Fashion is all about the new trend, the new vogue, the new change. It is art that requires constant creation and fabrication. In the world of changing time and tide, fashion has evolved and is coming to terms with breaking boundaries. Till date, people have these set schemas that fashion is divided for men and women only, separately, but does it? Vijay Varma, one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry recently donned a beautiful saree and tuxedo. Yes, you read that right, a saree paired with a stunning tuxedo! Recently, Delhi-based fashion designer Rimzim Dadu shared the photographs from her fashion shoot with the Darlings actor and since then it has gone viral on the internet.

The idea of gender fluid clothing is slowly getting traction in India. Recently, influencers and actors like Ranveer Singh also celebrated the concept of gender-neutral attires.

Dyed in electric blue, Varma has been styled in a ‘Classic Metallic Red Saree’ with a black tuxedo bringing form to life. Sharing her new concept, Art in Motion, Dadu shared ” As each cord is stitched together, its unique contours form a garment and our interpretation of them remains fluid – transcending limiting perceptions.” Anhaita Shroff Adjania, a fashion stylist, captioned her post “Art in Motion’ was conceptualised as a means to break free from constructs and limitations. We let our imaginations run wild, our designs evolve into their own beings, and create art that’s visceral – no holds barred.”

Transcending boundaries, this concept stands as an inspirations and has the power the influence the millennials. Uorfi Javed, who is known for her unconventional fashion statements, commented, ” Amazinggggg! You’re magic.”

Gender-Neutral Fashion, Transcending Boundaries

If we look at history, gender-neutral clothing was a thing. Maharajas too wore long anarkali like angrakhas. However, the dressing style changed over time and was later categorised for boy and girl section.

Breaking gender barriers, fashion industry is now witnessing a change. The elegant photoshoot of Vijay Varma has set another example for the millenials that fashion too can transcend boundaries. Why just stick to one ideal when one can embrace more.

