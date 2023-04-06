Wanted to Do Baking But Celeb Chef Kunal Kapur Speaks About His Culinary Journey With Kebabs, Comfort Food And More

Home

Food is not just a dish served on a platter, it is an emotion, a mood, and a whole journey in itself. It is one thing to be savouring the delicious delicacies and another to be behind the slab cooking it from scratch. Sharing anecdotes from what goes on behind the slab, in a four-walled kitchen to serving it, celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur exclusively shared his anecdotes with india.com. The desi Punjabi munda hailing from the streets of Delhi divulged about his journey into the culinary world. With the gift of the gab, Chef Kapur shared his amazing insights about this realm and we discussed everything under the sun about food.

Chef Kunal Kapur is a renowned Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and media personality with a notable presence in the culinary world. He is known for his food-focused TV shows, and cookbooks, and for hosting prestigious events. Kunal has served as a judge and host for Masterchef India and Junior Masterchef India and even judged the semi-final of Masterchef America alongside Chef Gordon Ramsey.

When with a Chef, it is all about shades of gourmet. From what could be their favourites to their best innovations, we unravel it all with the Chef. He is known for being a connoisseur in Kebabs and curries ( no, not just the time to start drooling over fancy food reveries yet. However, he was not always into it. While many have a passion they turn into reality, Chef Kunal’s story is slightly different. It is colourful, calming, and lively, just like his food. Let’s find out!

What was, if at all, the ‘eureka’ moment that defined your career as a Chef?

I come from a Punjabi family of bankers and took up Commerce to follow the same steps. There was no particular eureka moment for me. All I knew was that I DID NOT wish to be a banker, I was not good with numbers. Even though I decided to take up B.com in Delhi, I never pursued it. Instead, took a shot at Hotel Management after being inspired by a friend. It was only after that I realised that my skills lie in the culinary world. So it came gradually. It was mulled, easy, and relaxed.

At that time, were there any reservations from family?

Yes, of course. Earlier, cooking was considered to be a job for the useless, losers and Indian parents follow a pattern. While my parents never created a roadblock, they supported me. Some people said, Cooking karoge? Shadi mai khana banaoge, fir kya karoge? It was difficult to explain the importance of the job.

Did you always want to specialise in Kebabs and Curies?

I wanted to do baking. I had my interest in it till the very last but I thought I should do Indian, I thought I knew India. When you are a dumb Punjabi boy like me who eats butter chicken every week, you think that the world ends with Punjabi food and some South Indian. But my blinkers came off when I joined the industry. So I decided to take a detour and go for Indian.

Over a period of time, people started associating me with curry and kebab. It was a low-hanging fruit with me honestly. I travelled to Lucknow, Kolkata, and Delhi to learn more about kebabs. In 2004 I put Galoti kebab on my menu working in Goa and the Goan staff was ignorant about the dish. Incidentally my General Manager was from Lucknow and he pushed me further to explore it. Hence, it became my forte.

How do you maintain a balance between creativity and its practical application of it?

It is a process, honestly 7 out of 10 times it will be a failure. Imagine food in your head, plate it, see it, taste it, tweak it, and then present it. This is a process for the creation of a chef.

You have been a part so many reality shows like Masterchef, do you think there is something beyond the fame for the contestant, home cooks?

Television fame is short-lived. It does give you a push but you must encash the currency at the right time and take it forward.

In a world moving with rapid speed, we did a bit of rapid-fire questions with the Chef

The most bizarre viral food trend you have come across: Ketchup ice cream- ketchup and vanilla ice cream. I wanted to puke.

Ketchup ice cream- ketchup and vanilla ice cream. I wanted to puke. Your go-to-food always : Ajwain parantha, meethi dahi, and aam ka achar

: Ajwain parantha, meethi dahi, and aam ka achar Your Best Innovation: Aloo spiral chaat and doodh wali bread from my latest menu

Aloo spiral chaat and doodh wali bread from my latest menu Is ‘Veg Biryani’ A thing: Yes! It is and why not.

(* clearing throat for the ones who call veg biryani a pulao * )

Chef Kunal Kapur opened his latest restaurant chain PINCODE in Delhi, and we are in love with the name. Hence our subsequent question was about the etymology to which he said, “ A location is best denoted and associated by its pin code. It helps you spot the food.”

It is a new restaurant on the block with some cute and quirky cutlery. The ambiance is warm and welcoming and is inspired by the different flavours of India. A vintage-ish charm with a tinge of quirky makes it a refreshing place to be.

The restaurant celebrates India’s diverse regional flavors and rich culinary heritage, drawing inspiration from Chef Kunal’s personal experiences, family recipes, and India’s many pin codes.

Here is a sneak-peak into what we indulged into (yes, now you may start to drool)

The first serving for the day was Live Amuse Bouche (left) and Dhokla Chaat with sweet curd and wasabi peas (right). Definitely a savoury indulgence for chaat lovers.

This we recommend! We thoroughly enjoyed Buny Bhaji with fried chilli and cheese crust.

With Fox Nut Kofta in creamy cashew curry, Pressure cooker chicken in home-style rustic curry we had a filling dinner with biryanis and breads on the side.

Marking the end of our gastronomical delight, we tried Old Delhi style milk n bread pudding, saffron milk and strawberry cream (left) and Falooda Sundae with glass noodles, rabdi and more (right)! (Still drooling?)











