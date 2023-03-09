Home

Health

Satish Kaush Dies of a Heart Attack at 66: Warning Signs And Symptoms of Heart Attack in People Over 60

Veteran actor and filmmaker, Satish Kaushik died due to heart attack at the age of 66. Know serious signs and symptoms of heart attack in seniors that shouldn’t be ignored.

Satish Kaush Dies of a Heart Attack at 66: Warning Signs And Symptoms of Heart Attack in People Over 60

Veteran actor and filmmaker, Satish Kaushik died due to heart attack at the age of 66 in Gurugram. The actor’s close friend and colleague, Anupam Kher confirmed the news via twitter. Writing on Twitter, Kher wrote, “I know death is the ultimate truth, but I never imagined I will write this about my dear friend Satish Kaushik. An abrupt end to a 45-year friendship. Life will never be the same without you, Satish.”

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Kaushik, who was 66, attended a Holi party in which he met newly-weds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on March 7. He also tweeted about the same. “Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu, @babaazmi, @AzmiShabana, @tanviazmi, … met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha…wishing Happy Holi to everyone! #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors”

Heart attack warning signs if you are over 60

Signs of a heart attack can be intense and easy to discern, however, not all heart attacks are major ones with recognizable signs. Below are signs and symptoms of a heart attack to be aware of, especially if you know you are at risk of heart disease.

Chest pain or discomfort in the center of the chest that continues for more than several minutes or that goes away and comes back Pain, discomfort or numbness in areas of the upper body such as the arms, back, neck, jaw and stomach Shortness of breath that can occur with or without chest discomfort Breaking into a cold sweat Nausea, lack of appetite and/or vomiting Dizziness and/or lightheadedness Rapid or irregular pulse Severe and unexplained weakness or fatigue in the days leading up to a heart attack

If you believe you are experiencing any combination of the symptoms of a heart attack it is imperative to get help right away. Calling 102 will ensure fast treatment that may save your life. In addition to being aware of the signs of a heart attack, making better lifestyle choices that include a healthy diet, cardiovascular exercise and controlling stress and anxiety can have a huge impact on reducing the risk of a heart attack in the future.











