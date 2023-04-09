Home

Weight Loss Diet: 6 Pre-Workout Healthy Snacks to Fuel Up Before Exercising

Pre-Workout Snacks: Eating the right diet just before workout is important and here are some expert-recommended snacks to have before exercising.

Pre-Workout Snacks: Early bird meals that packs all nutrients, and vitamins and fuels us for the gym or the workout areas is not easy. What to eat, what is healthy, how to eat , are a few looming questions that irk every beginner’s mind went getting some exercising. It is important to note what and how much is right amount to consume just before a cardio session. So, when you get ready for the next sweat session, here is a list of healthy snacks before exercising.

6 Pre-Workout Snacks

Bowl of Yogurt and Fruits: A bowl of fruits, berries and yogurt is a good way to start just before a workout. It is a completely healthy snack that will give you the required energy for indulging in physical activity and also keep you full longer. Banana Smoothie: According to nutritionist Loveneet Batra, banana smoothies are great pre-workout foods because they may help keep you full due to the presence of resistant starch or pectin. Also, bananas are packed with potassium a mineral that aids in maintaining nerve and muscle function, and carbs, which give you the energy needed to complete your sweat session. Sweet potato chaat: Batra also suggested few other healthy snacks for workout including sweet potato chaat. As a great source of complex carbohydrates with a low glycaemic index, sweet potatoes are one of the best forms of carbs for sustainable, slow-releasing energy throughout an intense workout. 1 cup black coffee + 1 Banana: Give your workout an extra boost by having 1 cup of black coffee before you hit the gym. This popular drink has been linked to greater strength, power, and endurance during a workout. A banana makes the perfect pre-workout snack because it is easy to digest and provides a good amount of potassium, an electrolyte that gets depleted when you sweat during physical exertion. Coconut water (1 Glass): Coconut water is the perfect beverage for restoring hydration and replenishing electrolytes lost during exercise. Plus, coconut water is packed with potassium, which ensures you do not start cramping mid-workout. Peanut butter (1 tbsp) + Whole grain bread (1 slice): An excellent fuel for strength training with a mix of good fats, protein and carbs.











