Weight Loss Diet Tips: How to Have Golgappas Without Guilt – Expert Speaks!

Eating panipuri has many health advantages, including helping people lose weight. Even if there is no assurance that it will be hygienic at stalls, you can still enjoy the treat by preparing it at home.



Weight Loss Diet Tips: There is no doubt that golgappa, often known as panipuri is one of the nation’s most popular street foods. Many individuals refrain from consuming these due to their rigid diet programs. Despite the fact that golgappas can be tasty, their fried shell and potatoes make them typically rich in calories and carbohydrates. Additionally, additional sugars and salt may be present in the flavoured water and chutney. What if, however, we informed you that eating panipuris could help you lose weight?

Dietician Shikha Kumari says, “You could consider enjoying golgappas as an occasional treat in moderation while focusing on a balanced diet that includes plenty of vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats. Remember, a sustainable and healthy weight loss plan involves making lifestyle changes that are enjoyable and sustainable in the long run.” The health expert further shares tips to consume golgappas for weight loss.

5 TIPS TO INCLUDE GOLGAPPAS IN YOUR WEIGHT LOSS DIET

Opt for baked golgappas instead of fried ones. You can find baked golgappas in many stores or make them at home using a simple recipe. Use boiled and mashed sweet potatoes or sprouts as a filling instead of mashed potatoes. This will increase the fibre content and make it more filling. Make your own chutney using fresh mint, coriander leaves, and lemon juice. This will be a healthier option compared to the store-bought chutneys that are loaded with sugar and preservatives. Use low-calorie and low-sugar flavoured water, such as jaljeera water, instead of sweet and tangy tamarind water. Limit the number of golgappas you consume and include them in your meal plan as a snack or a treat rather than a regular meal.

“The Tangy water that is inside golgappas is quite filling. After eating a dish of panipuri, you feel satisfied and don’t want to eat for a while. The meal is delicious and aids with weight loss. You can begin exercising or taking daily walks in addition to eating golgappas,” concludes the dietician.











