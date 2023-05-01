Home

Weight Loss to Easy Digestion, 7 Reasons Why High-Fibre Diet is Essential For Healthy Living

Do not miss the goodness of fibre and here are some reasons why fibre should be a part of your daily diet.

Weight Loss to Easy Digestion, 7 Reasons Why High-Fibre Diet is Essential For Healthy Living (Source: Freepik)

High Fibre Diet: As per dietitians, it is always recommended to add high-fibre in diet. But why? it fibre really essential? Several foods are naturally rich in fibre. Adding more fibre to your diet offer several health benefits. So, here are some reasons why fibre should be a part of your daily diet. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares on her Instagram post ”While fiber might not be at the top of your list of things to get excited about, this often-missing component of your diet has a lot to be praised for.”

7 Reasons Why High-Fibre Diet is Essential For Healthy Living:

Fibre feeds your friendly gut bacteria: Consuming adequate amounts of soluble, fermentable fiber is very important for optimal health because it optimizes the function of the friendly bacteria in your gut. Helps maintain bowel health: Increasing fiber intake reduces constipation. Fiber is believed to help absorb water, increase the bulk of stool, and speed up the movement of stool through the intestine Reduces hunger hormone levels and increases satiety: Ghrelin hormone (the hunger hormone) makes you feel less hungry, and cholecystokinin GLP-1 and peptide YY fill you up, altogether leading to a reduction in food intake. Can reduce your cholesterol: A diet rich in soluble fiber keeps the LDL or “bad” cholesterol levels in check, overall reducing total cholesterol, Controls your blood sugar spikes: Foods that contain viscous fiber have a lower glycemic index and cause smaller spikes in blood sugar than foods that are low in fiber. Helps with your digestion: Dietary fiber has significant benefits for your digestive tract. Insoluble fiber adds bulk to your stool, softening it and helping prevent constipation, while gel-like soluble fiber tends to slow digestion, allowing your body to derive maximum benefit from the food you consume. Reduces the risk of colorectal cancer: Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the world. Many studies have linked a high intake of fiber-rich foods with a reduced risk of colon cancer.











