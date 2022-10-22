Westside collaborates for the Limitless Campaign with Sameera Reddy and Swastika Mukherjee

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Westside recently launched the Autumn-Winter Edition of its Limitless Campaign in collaboration with renowned actresses, Sameera Reddy and Swastika Mukherjee. The campaign encourages inclusivity, self-love and body positivity.

Both the women engaged in a candid conversation on fashion, shattering stereotypes and truly being Limitless at the event, which was followed by meeting members of the Westside community and fans, along with a fashion show.

The event aimed at building a community where everyone can express themselves and be their most authentic selves. The whole initiative of the brand is to celebrate women and engage with a community of like-minded people whose beliefs and values align with those of Westside.