What is Anaphylaxis? Signs, Symptoms And Treatment of This Contagious Body Allergy

Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction to venom, food, or medication. If you’ve had an anaphylactic reaction before, you have a higher risk of having another one.

Certain food allergies can be fatal. Anaphylaxis is one of these, which happens when the body overreacts to something as little as peanuts due to hypersensitivity. A specific allergen, usually a food allergen, can cause anaphylaxis, a potentially lethal allergic reaction. It is a medical emergency that has to be handled right now. Anaphylaxis rates in females varied from 61.9 per cent to 72.7 per cent, according to studies conducted at the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, with a male-to-female ratio spanning from 1:2 to 1:3.

The body’s immune system responds to an allergen by flooding the body with chemicals, including histamine, during an anaphylactic response. These chemicals cause an immediate and extensive inflammatory response that impacts many organs and systems. If anaphylaxis is not treated right away, it can progress swiftly and prove deadly. Dr Batra’s Healthcare spoke to IANS and shared the causes, precautions, and treatment of this severe allergy. Read below!

Causes And Symptoms

Food allergies trigger anaphylaxis, which typically arises within minutes to hours of consuming the allergic food. There are four main allergens which can trigger anaphylaxis such as nuts, dairy, protein and wheat. It affects the entire body system which can be classified as GROSSC. Firstly, it affects the Gastrointestinal system giving rise to cramps in the stomach, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Secondly, it affects the Respiratory system resulting in a running nose, watery eyes, allergic rhinitis and asthma. Thirdly, it affects the Oral system causing tingling of the mouth, swelling of lips, mouth and tongue. Fourthly, it affects the Skin and causes hives, itching, burning, redness and swelling. Fifthly, the Systemic symptoms affects the whole body, means one can have bloating, anxiety, palpitation and itching in the entire body. Lastly, it also affects Circulation. During severe allergic reaction individuals can go through cardiovascular ailments such as fast beating of the heart, tachycardia and people can also faint during manifestation of allergic reaction.

Treatment

Homeopathy is psychosomatic and functional system of treatment. It helps improve the immune system and combat any future attacks. Homoeopathic allergy remedies not only provide relief from acute allergic reactions, but also strive to heal the allergic reaction by identifying and treating the underlying root cause. Homoeopathic allergic treatment is absolutely safe because homoeopathic medicines are derived from natural components and contain no contaminants.

Precautions

When a person is allergic to nuts, they have to carry an Epinephrine injection also called EpiPen with them wherever they go for emergency precautions. In the event of a severe allergic response, epinephrine should be provided promptly.

To discover probable allergies, it is best to cultivate the practise of carefully reading ingredient labels on all packaged items. Look for allergen labelling that is unambiguous and be aware of common allergen names and hidden allergen sources.

