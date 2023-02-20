Home

What is Circadian Eating And How Does it Impact Your Health And Work?

Circadian eating and its impact on health and work: Check out steps and how to ensure a healthy lifestyle.

What is Circadian Eating And How Does it Impact Your Health And Work

Circadian Eating Explained: In the space of nutrition and diets, there is one thing you can be certain of is that every pattern of eating has a so-called diet name to it! From Pagan to Vegan and even Circadian diet. Our expert Malika Singh, a certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, says that the “Circadian diet is the best, as opposed to other popular diets like Atkins, Paleo, and Keto. That’s because the circadian diet is probably one of the oldest forms of eating and one that naturally syncs our eating pattern to our sleep cycle and our bloody clock.”

External environments like exposure to light have always determined not just our eating patterns but also our sleep cycles. This means that we eat during daylight hours, for a window of 12 hours, and as the sun sets and the light reduces, so does our food consumption.

HOW DOES CIRCADIAN EATING IMPACT YOUR BODY?

Tuning into a circadian eating pattern means that our metabolism is at its optimum in the mornings in reaction to light exposure, with increased insulin sensitivity and lower melatonin levels. Melatonin is a hormone produced by our brain in reaction to darkness. It synchronizes the circadian pattern as well as the sleep cycle. Hence, during the day being exposed to light reduces our melatonin and this is when we feel the most alert and energized.

We normally carry out our everyday activities during the day, and the body requires the maximum energy, therefore breakfast and lunch are our larger meals. As the light exposure reduces with the sun’s setting rays, our melatonin levels increase, our insulin sensitivity decreases, and our body prepares for rest and cell repair. These changes reduce hunger levels, making dinner a lighter and the smallest meal of the day.

CIRCADIAN DIET: HOW IT IMPACTS HORMONES, APPETITE

Our sleep pattern is inextricably connected to metabolism and hunger-regulating hormones. Ghrelin stimulates our appetite, whilst Leptin inhibits it. When the body is deprived of sleep and thrown off its circadian rhythm, it can cause an imbalance in ghrelin and leptin levels, resulting in irregular eating patterns and behaviors. Aligning our mealtimes with the circadian rhythm is important since it can aid with weight reduction, endurance, risk of type 2 diabetes, and blood pressure, to mention a few benefits.

This synced eating pattern along with nature’s timing makes the Circadian style of eating one that is suited to all individuals. It’s a relatively easier way to balance your health, work, and daily commitments. This way of eating helps those who are trying to cut down on late-night eating and snacking habits and is particularly suitable for people with metabolic diseases like obesity and diabetes.

FASTING UNDER CIRCADIAN EATING

The 12-hour fast should ideally be broken within two hours of waking up, and nutrient-dense foods that are rich in protein, healthy fats, and fiber make a well-balanced breakfast. These could include protein smoothies, eggs, avocado toast, and granola bowls with nuts and seeds to name a few options.

Lunch must consist of a balanced plate with vegetables, grains, and protein, while dinners must be lighter, with soups, lentils, and cooked greens.

The circadian style of eating is a perfect go-to, to reset your metabolism and fine-tune your sleep cycle. But as they say- Consistency is key! The more regular you are with your sleeping and eating habits, the better your circadian rhythm works.

— Inputs by Malika Singh, Certified Integrative Nutrition & Health Coach











