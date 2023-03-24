Home

What is Kefir, Original Gut-Friendly Drink And Why It’s Good For Digestion? All You Need to Know

A rather lesser heard name, Kefir is one of the oldest and original gut-friendly drink that has other health benefits as well.

Drinks For Digestion: Digestion, and gut health, are some of the important aspects of our body. A bad gut or digestion can lead to several complications for the body. While we might not understand it much, there are several ways in which bad gut health hampers the daily functioning of the body. We all have searched exercises or yoga for digestion, food that is good for gut health etc. however, there is this one drink that has been in consumption since the bygone era and some ascribe it as the original gut-friendly drink. It is fermented, tangier cousin of milk. Kafir- fermented milk is said to have originated from the mountain regions. Kafir is like yogurt but with slightly thinner consistency. According to BBC Good Food, ” With its tart, sour taste, kefir also has a slight fizz, due to carbon dioxide, a by-product of the fermentation process. The length of the fermentation time determines the flavour. Kefir is a good source of calcium and is rich in gut-supporting probiotic bacteria.”

Kefir’s origin can be traced from parts of Eastern Europe and Southwest Asia. speaking of etymology, its name is derived from the Turkish word “keyif,” meaning to feel good after eating. This is a fermented drink, traditionally made with cow’s milk or goat’s milk.

“Kefir has a good amount and variety of healthy microbes, and the diversity makes the probiotics more likely to replicate in the gut”, says Fasih Hameed, an integrative family medicine doctor at Petaluma Health Center in Petaluma, Calif speaking to The Washington Post. He also added that a good array of probiotics in your system has benefits for not only gut health but also overall health.

5 Health benefits of Kafir

Rich In Nutrients: This dairy drink is packed with protein, fat, and carbohydrate. It also possesses vitamin A, D, and B, mineral,s and calcium. Probiotic Properties: Good microorganisms, probiotics influence health in several ways. Kefir is said to have more probiotic properties even than yogurt. It can further aid with , weight loss, mental health etc. Antibacterial Properties: According to a report by Healthline.com Kefir has a unique probiotic Lactobacillus kefir which is said to help body fight against infections. Good For The Bones: Kefir is a good source of calcium as well as vitamin K2. K2 helps with calcium metabolism. Increased calcium will improve bone health reducing the risk of osteoporosis especially in older women. May Reduce Blood Pressure: According to a few studies, Kefir, if consumed on a daily basis might as well help reduce blood pressure. Good For Digestion: It may help retain the good bacteria in the gut that will help enhance all gastrointestinal issues. Low Lactose Content: Kefir has little to no lactose making it more suitable for people who have lactose intolerance. They also contain enzymes that can help break down the lactose even further.

