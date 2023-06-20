What is Keralas New Travel App For Women Travellers And Why is It Important?

Home

Women

What is Kerala’s New Travel App For Women Travellers And Why is It Important?

All solo women travellers hail! There soon will be a travel app that may help you with planning your trip hassle free.

Solo women travelling in Kerala (Freepik)

Unwinding in solace is the ideal way to rejuvenate oneself away from the bustling life. India abounds in destinations that are flocked by travellers every season of the year and at the same time there are places that remain untainted from the chaos of population. Wile earlier travelling was mostly with friends and families, now, solo travel has become the travke vogue. There is no two ways about the joy and freedom to explore and hop on to adventures all by oneself. It might be scary, a little intimidating but it’s all worth it. When it comes to women travellers, traversing the travel trains becomes a little more difficult. While planning a solo female travel trip, one needs to keep a lot of things in mind and be thorough with research. In a bid to make travel easier and hassle free for women, Kerala has initiated a ‘Women- Friendly Tourism’ project in which it will launch an app that will help all women travellers.

via GIPHY

The Tourism Minister Mr P. A. Mohamed Riyas has said. Launching the state-level ‘Women-Friendly Tourism’ project, an initiative of State Responsible Tourism Mission (RT Mission), Mr Riyas said Kerala already enjoys the reputation as the safest destination for women tourists. Noting the significance of the project, Mr Riyas said the state needs a paradigm shift at a time when the world is witnessing a sharp increase in solo trips by women.

All About Kerala’s Latest Travel App

Kerala tourism department’s latest app aims to help women travellers in all aspects. From booking to tour guides, it is supposed to be an all-encompassing space. “Through this project, the state RT Mission ensures safe and hygienic places and tourism destinations for women tourists. The all-women tour packages will be controlled and operated by women in all sectors, including food, accommodation, transportation and community guides,” he said.

As part of taking the initiative to all districts, the RT Mission will provide training to selected women to work as tour coordinators, storytellers, community tour leaders, auto/taxi drivers (Guest Handling), homestay operators and in various other sectors like souvenir creation. All aspects of basic infrastructure will be made available for the project, which will undergo a monthly evaluation process.

Is it Really Helpful For Solo Women Travellers?

It hasn’t always been the same level playing field for men and women. When it comes to going for solo trip, there could be a slew of questions and reservations for female travellers. While it is not always easy but can be an experience of a lifetime to have the freedom to satiate that wanderlust all by oneself!

via GIPHY

Can the latest app be beneficial for women travellers? Yes, it definitely can be. It can save a lot of time in researching and fact check-in the credibility of hotels, activities, homestays, guides etc. It also will help create a safer environment for women, provided it lives up to its manifesto.

Not just for women travellers, it might as well provide employment for women in tourism industry.

Kerala also has some of the most scenic and breathtaking places to visit.m From exploring the backwaters to the highest tea estate in Munnar, Kerala is called god’s own country for a reason!

Tech is here to make our lives easy, but remember to be wild and free and embrace the wanderlust!















