What is Leptospirosis, A Bacterial Disease That Surges During Monsoon? All You Need To Know

Leptospirosis is recognized as a serious infectious illness. Large outbreaks of this potentially lethal zoonotic bacterial illness sometimes occur following periods of intense rainfall or monsoon.



Leptospirosis: Many of us are on the lookout for health concerns as we transition from an excessively hot summer season into the comfort of the rains. In fact, the monsoon is one of the most dangerous times of year for human health and well-being since bacterial, viral, and fungal illnesses all run rampant at this time. Waterborne infections are becoming more prevalent as a result of increasing rainfall brought on by climate change in several regions. India.com got in touch with Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director, Indian Sub-Continent, International SOS to discuss leptospirosis, an infectious bacterial disease during monsoon.

WHAT IS LEPTOSPIROSIS AND ITS SYMPTOMS?

The infection enters the human body through contact with contaminated flood water, either through an existing wound or through ingestion or inhalation. Leptospirosis symptoms often appear within two weeks, however, they can occasionally take up to a month or never appear at all.

The symptoms begin with high fever, headaches, and muscle pain and if unrecognized and left untreated, can progress in severity leading to liver and kidney failure, meningitis and may even prove to be fatal.

WHO IS VULNERABLE TO LEPTOSPIROSIS?

People in metropolitan settings are typically more vulnerable to floods since these regions typically have poorly planned drainage systems. Without the right protective gear and tools, those who engage in outdoor activities like farming, fishing, and cleaning stagnant water continue to have a higher chance of contracting an infection. As a result, areas that receive heavy monsoons, like South and Southeast Asia, see an increase in leptospirosis infections every year.

The monsoon surge in leptospirosis cases has the potential to overwhelm health infrastructure in smaller cities and towns and can lead to delays in diagnosing and treating the disease, which in turn increases the risk of developing complications. Leptospirosis can lead to long-term consequences like kidney disease and can impact the quality of life of those affected and their families.

HOW TO PREVENT LEPTOSPIROSIS? 5 TIPS TO FOLLOW

While treatments are possible with early diagnosis, prevention is key to limiting monsoon surges of this disease. Pre-monsoon awareness campaigns on monsoon illnesses need to illustrate the dangers of leptospirosis.

Do not walk through flooded areas. If one must traverse floodwaters, ensure that you are wearing high gumboots that remain above the level of the water. Use raincoats and gloves, to protect against exposure to contaminated environments. Wash hands thoroughly after any outdoor activity if you encounter soil or potentially contaminated water/objects. Do not litter – proper waste disposal ensures that drainage systems do not get blocked. Seek early medical attention for fevers lasting more than two days. Do not self-medicate.

Raising awareness, maintaining hygiene, and supporting sanitation and health efforts can reduce the impact of this disease, thereby keeping communities safe during the rains and after the monsoons have faded.
















