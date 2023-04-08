Home

What is Long COVID? Do We Need More Vaccine Jabs Amid Rising Cases in India?

Long COVID: People are still reeling from the aftermath of COVID-19. While some have recovered, some continue to suffer from effects of COVID that do not seem to come to an end.

Feeling short of breath or tired too often too long? Did you ever contract COVID? In that case, these could be all telltale signs of long COVID. India has been witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases. With the ongoing flu season, especially after drastic weather changes, people are contracting more viral infections. Influenza H3N2 has been the latest subtype of flu virus that had been driving the upsurge in influenza viral infection. SARS-CoV and H3N2 are both respiratory infections that affect the lungs. While we are no more in a lockdown-like condition as were during the pandemic, people are still reeling from the effects of COVID-19. While some were passingly touched by this infection, many faced severe symptoms. Amid all this, another term emerged as ‘Long COVID‘. Heard of, right? What is exactly Long COVID? What are its symptoms and effects? Do we require more vaccine shots for this?

With all these looming questions, let us understand what experts have to say about it.

What is long COVID?

Long COVID refers to a condition where patients experience persistent symptoms of COVID-19 long after the acute infection has resolved. Some patients may continue to experience symptoms for several weeks, months, or even years after their initial infection, said Dr. Gurmeet Singh Chhabra, Director & HOD, Department of Pulmonology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad NCR speaking with india.com.

In some cases, the symptoms may improve and then recur. Long COVID can occur even in patients who had mild or asymptomatic COVID. While the exact cause of long COVID is not yet fully understood, it is believed to be related to the body’s immune response to the virus.

These symptoms can include :

fatigue

brain fog

difficulty in concentrating

shortness of breath

chest pain

joint pain

anxiety and depression

Long COVID: How it affects the body?

The effects of long COVID can be wide-ranging and affect different parts of the body.In addition to the physical symptoms as already mentioned, long COVID can also have mental health effects, such as anxiety and depression. Some patients have reported difficulty in sleeping, changes in appetite, and gastrointestinal symptoms.

Additional symptoms of Long COVID can involve heart-related or cardiovascular conditions and symptoms such as chest pain, and rapid or irregular heartbeat, as well as gastrointestinal symptoms such as stomach pain and diarrhea. It’s important to note that the effects of long COVID can vary widely among individuals and that more research is needed to fully understand the condition.

Do we need additional vaccine shots?

“The need for additional vaccine shots is still being studied and debated among public health experts. Some studies have suggested that booster shots may be necessary to maintain protection against COVID-19 over time, especially as new variants emerge,” said Dr. Chhabra.

However, other experts have argued that the current vaccines still provide strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization and that additional shots may not be necessary for most people. Elderly patients with more than 60 years of age, diabetic patients, immunocompromised and cancer patients, those suffering from chronic lung, kidney, liver disease, cardiovascular, CAD, and stroke patients, obese people, patients suffering from active tuberculosis have higher risk of developing severe disease and might need hospitalization.

Dr. Chhabra added that it is highly recommended that those who have not taken their primary or booster covid vaccine shots should take it after consulting their doctor as currently available covid vaccines would still help protect against server conditions.











