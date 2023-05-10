Home

World Lupus Day 2023: What is Lupus? Know Symptoms, Treatment of This Autoimmune Condition

Lupus is a serious health condition that affects the immune system. On this awareness day, we’ll tell you signs, symptoms and also the treatment of this chronic, autoimmune disease.

World Lupus Day 2023: World Lupus Day is commemorated every year on May 10 to raise awareness about this chronic, autoimmune disease. The day was created by Lupus Canada in 2004 to raise awareness of this lesser-known disease that can have severe effects on patients and their families. Lupus was named after the Latin word for “wolf” when it was used in the 13th century to describe facial lesions that looked like a wolf’s bite. Lupus is a serious health condition that affects the immune system. Usually, the immune system produces antibodies that protect the body from severe invaders. Lupus is caused when the immune system attacks its own tissue, resulting in destroying healthy tissue and causing pain and inflammation in all parts of the body.

Symptoms of Lupus

Lupus has a wide range of symptoms. The common ones are:

Fatigue Muscle and joint pain Fever Chest pain when breathing deeply Sensitivity to sunlight Mouth ulcers Memory problems Hair loss Pale or purple fingers or toes (due to stress) Arthritis Headaches

However, these symptoms typically come and go and can even be mild and unnoticeable sometimes.

Treatment

The exact cause of this autoimmune condition is unknown. However, the possible factors include hormonal changes, family medical history and environmental factors. There is no natural cure for treating this disease, but doctors recommend lifestyle modifications prescribed with medications. Some changes are consuming a well-balanced diet, exercising, stress management, cutting on alcohol consumption as well as smoking.

Lupus typically affects the younger generation, as the symptoms of the disease tend to develop between the ages of 15 and 44 and it lasts for the rest of the person's life. According to given facts, 90% of people living with lupus are women. Although men can get lupus, it is less common.
















