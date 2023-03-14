Home

What Is Oolong Tea? 4 Health Benefits To Know About This Chinese Beverage

Oolong Tea: This Chinese beverage is said to have certain health benefits.

Oolong Tea: Sipping over a piping cup of tea is what kick starts the day for many. Even during the course of 24 hours, many people have cravings to enjoy a refreshing cups of tea. Tea is one of the favourites beverages in India. Even in tea, there is a variety of it one can consmue. From black tea, green tea, to ginger tea, the tradition of tea is pretty instrinsic to India and we all have heard of it. But, hvave you heard by oolong tea? This is a Chnese tea that is made from the leaves of Camellia sinesis plant, the same plant used to make green tea and black tea. however, there is a difference between how these are processed.

Green tea is produced from fresh tea leaves that have not undergone oxidation, a chemical reaction that begins when the leaves are exposed to the air and which is responsible for the color and taste of different types of tea. Black tea is created when leaves are fully crushed to enhance oxidation, and oolong is created when leaves are wilted in the sun and slightly bruised to create partial oxidation

Nutrients In Oolong Tea

A freshly cup of brewed oolong tea has several nutrients like minerals, vitamins, potassium, calcium etc. Some of the main antioxidants in oolong tea, known as tea polyphenols, are theaflavins, thearubigins, and EGCG. These are responsible for many of its health benefits

May Lower Risk Of Diabetes

In general, tea has been shown to help protect against diabetes and complications from diabetes, possibly by easing insulin resistance and decreasing inflammation, among other mechanisms

May Be Good For Heart Health

As oolong tea is packed with antioxidants, it is also beneficial for improving heart health. All teas contain high levels of antioxidants that offer a range of health benefits. However, research shows that the nutrients in oolong tea have stronger antioxidant and antimutagenic effects than green or black varieties.

Might Help In Weight Loss

While it was long believed that the antioxidant activity from tea was solely responsible for its capabilities to decrease body fat, researchers are beginning to suggest that tea’s ability to enhance enzyme inhibition, and antioxidant interactions with gut microbiota specifically, may actually be what’s driving the weight loss capability











