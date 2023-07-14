Home

What is Phone Anxiety And Why Do Some People Avoid Taking Calls? Signs, Symptoms And Treatment

Avoiding calls too long? Does the sound of a ringing phone makes you sweaty and dizzy? That is because phone anxiety is very real and several people actually suffer from it.

Does a phone ringing cause a sense of nervousness? Do you just stare at the ringing screen and not pick up the call intentionally? It is okay to feel that way. While some calls are just genuinely avoided, some people do experience a sudden grasp of anxiety as soon as the telephone rings. This is known as phone anxiety or telephobia. In an age when the world is driven by clicks and taps, the phone has become more of a necessity than a luxury. It is a way to stay connected, a way to work too. However, there are several people who probably don’t even realise this. They have this fear and urge to avoid telephonic conversation. this often is common with people who also have social anxiety disorder.

According to a report by The Conversation, a 2019 survey of UK office workers found 76% of millennials and 40% of baby boomers have anxious thoughts when their phone rings. Because of this, 61% of millennials would altogether avoid calls, compared with 42% of baby boomers. If you suffer from these symptoms, there are some things you can do to make it easier.

Not everyone likes to indulge in telephonic conversations but when this leads to experiencing certain symptoms and comes in between daily functioning of life, that is phone anxiety.

PHONE ANXIETY SYMPTOMS

The scientific consensus seems to be that it comes down to a fear of being judged. A huge amount of our cognitive energy goes towards managing what other people think of us – in other words, for the most part, we want others to like us.

Delaying calls due to heightened anxiety

Extreme nervousness during or after the call

Worrying about what to say. People often have the fear of being judged and that they may speak out about something wrong.

Physical symptoms:

Nausea

Increased heart rate

Shortness of breath

Dizziness

Muscular tension

HOW TO OVERCOME PHONE ANXIETY?

