What is Postpartum Fatigue? 7 Foods to Help Moms Manage Post-Delivery Stress

A healthy diet can also help prevent postpartum depression and facilitate better bonding between mother and baby

Pregnancy to delivery journey of motherhood is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. While pregnancy is often glorified and there are lots of information about do’s and don’ts about it, there is not as much conversation around post partum. There is a lot of feelings that a mom goes through but it is not something they can easily comprehend or discuss.

According to a study in the National Library of Medicine, postpartum fatigue has been defined rather variably and generally includes a decreased capacity for physical and mental activity after childbirth, a persistent lack of energy, and impairments in concentration and attention not easily relieved by rest or sleep. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggested few dietary changes that can help in dealing with this. If there’s one thing new moms most often need is more energy.

5 Foods For Mothers to Deal With Post Partum Stress

So nourish and re-energize from the inside out and boost your postpartum energy with these foods:

Moong Dal: Moong dal contains minerals like iron, potassium, copper magnesium, as well as fiber, vitamin B6, and folate. B complex vitamins help in the breakdown of carbs and give you an energy boost Almonds: Almonds are a great source of high-quality protein, fiber, and healthy monounsaturated fats. They’re packed with B vitamins which help your body convert food into energy. Roasted Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of prolonged energy thanks to magnesium content, healthy fats, and filling fiber. Papaya: The tropical fruit papaya is a good source of natural sugars like fructose, glucose, and sucrose, which are easily absorbed by the body and can provide a quick burst of energy. Additionally, papayas contain enzymes such as papain and chymopapain, which can aid in digestion and improve nutrient absorption. This can help the body better utilize the nutrients from food, leading to increased energy levels. Ghee: Fatigue is a common symptom of an underlying omega-3 deficiency, and so boosting your diet with ghee ( a rich source of omega 3) could help to increase your energy levels.















