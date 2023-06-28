Menu
What is Pregnancy Fatigue 5 Ways How Moms-to-Be May Cope With It

  What is Pregnancy Fatigue? 5 Ways How Moms-to-Be May Cope With It

Pregnancy fatigue is a common experience that all expecting mothers go through, We get it, it is a tiring job but these few tips may help alleviate the stress.

Pregnancy Fatigue: How Moms-to-Be Can Cope With it
Pregnancy Fatigue: How Moms-to-Be Can Cope With it (Freepik)

As beautiful as is the journey to motherhood, it can be as exhausting as well. the journey from pregnancy to post-delivery is nothing short of a roller coaster ride. Are you a mom-to-be but feel tired too often? You are not alone. Pregnancy fatigue is a real issue that expecting mothers often experience. The fatigue that comes unannounced can take away the joy of little things with already the hormones doing their work. One may experience this tiredness at different trimesters or multiple times as well.

Sometimes, early pregnancy fatigue can make it difficult to get through the day without dozing off in between. However, it is perfectly normal to experience it.

What is Pregnancy Fatigue?

Fatigue is as simple as getting tired. When an expecting mother feels tired throughout the day it is called pregnancy fatigue. It is a feeling when one feels that there is a constant lack of energy, there is a lingering feeling of unexplained exhaustion that may take a toll n physical and mental well-being.

Causes of Pregnancy Fatigue

  • Increased level of progesterone
  • Low blood pressure
  • The lower level of blood sugar
  • Disturbed sleep patterns
  • Nausea

Tips to Cope With Pregnancy Fatigue

  1. Good Sleep Hygiene: Try to have a good sleep schedule. Take naps during the day to reenergise for the day
  2. Keep yourself hydrated: Hydration is the key to solving half of the health issues.
  3. Regular Exercise: Exercise can actually help to keep energy levels high during the day.
  4. Snack on Healthy Meals: Have mini meals in between that do not cause a blood sugar spike.
  5. Deep Breathing: Practise proper breathing exercises to calm body and mind.

While these are just a few tips to be mindful of during pregnancy, there are more ways to unwind to get rid of that fatigue. Never hesitate to ask for help. Take warm baths before bed, ask for an unwinding massage and try to steer clear of high-sugar drinks or meals.










.

