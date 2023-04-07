Home

World Health Day 2023: What is Role of Diet in Mental Health? Does Anxiety Lead to Over Eating? Experts Speak!

World Health Day 2023: The food we eat affected our mental health in ways we do not even comprehend. Experts have decoded the nuanced affect of diet on our mental well being and how we can endeavour to manage it.

Mental health is a sensitive subject that requires more candid conversations. Mental health is not just about anxiety, depression or other issues, it is also talking about how we nurture and nourish or brain, or mental health. Like we take efforts to keep ourselves physically fit, we must also comprehend how we can keep ourselves mentally fit as well. And dietary habits are one we to go about it. We all know that eating well is good for our body, but did you know that it also affects our mental health? Well, it is very nuanced and here is what experts have to say about it.

4 ways how diet impacts mental health?

Diet has a complex relationship with mental health and mental health disorders. Speaking with india.com, Dr Aparna Ramakrishnan, Consultant Psychiatry, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Mumbai, explained how diet and mental health are related:

Stress may result in increased overeating (including binge eating pattern) and decreased motivation to exercise which in turn can lead to obesity and metabolic disorders increasing the risk of developing depression, anxiety disorders due to social/ functional impairment and body image issues. Depression and anxiety disorders are often associated with sleep and appetite disturbances which in turn affect eating behaviours, weight and health. Dietary changes also affect gut microbiome which have an impact on mood. Excess caffeine intake can also aggravate anxiety levels.

Does increase in stress or pressure or anxiety lead to more consumption of unhealthy food or vice versa?

There is often a bidirectional relationship between stress and diet. Stress causes changes in eating habits leading to health issues including obesity which can increase further increase stress levels, shared Dr. Aparna Ramakrishnan.

Dietician Shreya Singh says, “Stress and anxiety can shut down appetite. The nervous system sends messages to the adrenal glands atop the kidneys to pump out the hormone epinephrine (also known as adrenalin). Epinephrine helps trigger the body’s fight or flight response, a revived up physiological state and that temporarily puts eating on hold. But if stress & anxiety persists, then it is a different story. The adrenal glands release another hormone called Cortisol, and it increases the appetite & may also ramp up motivation in general including the motivation to eat more. Once the stressful episode is over the Cortisol level should fall, but if the stress does not go away, Cortisol may stay elevated.”

Why do we need comfort food when stressed?

Stress-induced elevations of glucocorticoid secretion can intensify emotions and motivation. Hyperpalatable foods (energy dense foods high in sugar and fat) may serve as “comfort food” which serves as self-medication to dispel unwanted distress. People with high cortisol reactivity report greater snacking in response to daily stressors. Stress increases ghrelin levels in the body and ghrelin mediates the stress-induced increase in food intake

What is the gut-brain connection?

Did you know that 90% of serotonin is produced in our gut? That’s right! Our gut doesn’t just digest our food, but also has a big impact on our emotions. Cross-communication between the brain and gut occurs through multiple biological networks – nervous system, hormones, neurotransmitters, immune system . Microbial changes in the gut can influence brain physiology, mood,behavioural and cognitive functions.

The gut is often called the second brain. Its health has a direct implication on the communication with the brain through the gut-brain axis. A healthy gut produces various neurotransmitters that transmit signals to the brain through the Vagus Nerve. To nurture gut health, one must look at nurturing the gut microbiome” said Dr Richard Lobo, Asst. Vice President, Head Innovation and CQH at Tata Chemicals Limited. Food items like artichokes, bananas, onions, and chicory are good sources of prebiotic dietary fibers, which positively influence the gut microbiome. There are several food and beverages available that contain these fibers too.

According to Dr Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Indore, the good bacteria in our gut play a crucial role in producing these chemicals. Foods that can help regulate our Gut-Brain Axis are prebiotics and probiotics. Prebiotics are special fibers that help good bacteria grow in our gut. Probiotics are live microorganisms that can be found in foods like yogurt or in supplements

Our brain needs healthy fats to work well, and we can find them in foods like olive oil, nuts, seeds, oily fish, avocados, milk, and eggs. But we should avoid trans fats found in processed or packaged foods because they can be bad for both our mood and heart health. By eating a healthy diet, we can help our gut and brain work together to keep us feeling good both physically and mentally

Diet and Mental Health: 5 tips to regulate dietary habits

Consume a healthy diet like- apples, garlic, onions, bananas, and curd. Stay Hydrated Eat the right balance of fats Include more Whole Grains, Fruits & Vegetables in your diet Include some proteins with every meal











