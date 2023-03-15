Home

What Is the Difference Between Alzheimer and Dementia? Signs and Symptoms To Look Out For

Alzheimer and Dementia: Memory loss, not finding the right words is something that takes place often in elderly people. But, it not necessary be dementia or Alzheimer. However, these terms are used interchangeably.

Dementia and Alzheimer: Brain is the centre of our being, technically. It is because of it that we are able to do all the functions in our day to day life. From speaking, listening to responding, it is all attributed to the neurotransmitters in our head. It is often said that we should eat this, do that to improve our memory, or enhance our brain functioning. Speaking of memory, when people start to forget things or something interferes with communication abilities, it s often associated with dementia or alzheimer’s. There is no definitive age since when someone can get effected, however, adult over 60-65 years are more vulnerable towards it. We often get confused between the two because the symptoms tend to overlap.

What is Dementia?

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) Dementia is a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological ageing. Dementia results from a variety of diseases and injuries that primarily or secondarily affect the brain, such as Alzheimer’s disease or stroke.

Signs and Symptoms:

Memory loss

Difficulty in communicating or finding words

Difficulty with visual and spatial abilities, such as getting lost while driving

Difficulty reasoning or problem-solving

Difficulty handling complex tasks

Difficulty with planning and organizing

Difficulty with coordination and motor functions

Confusion and disorientation

What Is Alzheimer’s ?

Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks.

As per Alzheimer’s Association Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60-80% of dementia cases.

As per Healthline.com, in people with Alzheimer’s disease, brain cells die and connections between brain cells may break down. One of the hallmark symptoms is abnormal protein deposits in the brain called plaques and tangles.

Plaques are dense clusters of protein that can block communication between neurons. Tangles are proteins that twist together that lead to the death of healthy brain cells.

In advanced Alzheimer’s, the brain shows significant shrinkage.

Signs and Symptoms:

Difficulty remembering recent events or conversations

Apathy

Depression

Impaired judgment

Disorientation

Confusion

Behavioral changes

Difficulty speaking, swallowing, or walking in advanced stages of the disease

Therefore, the basic difference between the two is that dementia is an umbrella term whereas Alzheimer’s can become a cause that leads to dementia.











