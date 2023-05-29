Home

Health

What is Weight Loss Plateau And How to Get Past This Phase While Shedding Extra Kilos?

Worried why your weight is not changing even after following the weight loss routine? You have probably hot the weight loss plateau.

Embarking on a weight loss regime requires a lot of investment, both physical and mental. And most importantly, the discipline, For the ones who are on a weight loss routine, are already through, have you ever come across a point when you feel like the body is not changing any more? Does your weight feel stuck despite regular physical exercise and diet control? You are not the only one. This concept is called as weight loss plateau.

The point when there is no change in the body despite working hard can be discouraged. However, it is typical for the weighing scale to not budge despite efforts.

WHAT IS WEIGHT LOSS PLATEAU?

A weight loss plateau is when the weight loss journey hits the pause. when we begin with diet control, exercising, our weight seems to drop way quicker but later comes a point when it gets stuck, and it may happen to anyone.

But why? According to the Mayo Clinic, ” During the first few weeks of losing weight, a rapid drop is typical. In part, this is because when you initially cut calories, the body gets needed energy by releasing its stores of glycogen. Glycogen is a type of carbohydrate found in the muscles and the liver.

Glycogen is partly made of water. So when glycogen is burned for energy, it releases water, resulting in weight loss that’s mostly water. But this effect is temporary.”

Further, with decreasing weight, the muscles that help to stay the course on metabolism and burn fat reduce leading to slow burning of calories.

HOW TO BREAK THROUGH WEIGHT LOSS PLATEAU?

As the weight loss plateau hits, first, assess yourself if there is more requirement to shed extra kilos from health perspective.

Here few ways to get past this phase:

Check Your Habits: Keep a check on your diet your exercises

Keep a check on your diet your exercises Cut Your Carbs: Intake of the low-carb diet is proven to help in weight loss.

Intake of the low-carb diet is proven to help in weight loss. Increase Your Workout: According to Mayo Clinic, one should get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week, or a combination of moderate and vigorous activity.

According to Mayo Clinic, one should get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week, or a combination of moderate and vigorous activity. Stay Active: Apart from hitting the gym or exercising, make sure you are physically more active. Try to cover a short distance by walking instead of car, or bike.

Weight loss is arduous but important for health. Even if you hit the pause on weight loss, don not give up!Stay you course.















