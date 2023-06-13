Home

Period Guide 101: What Men Should Know About Cramps?

Period Guide 101: Men never attempt to fully understand the misery behind a woman’s period cramps. So here are five things concerning period discomfort that every male should be aware of.



Men typically believe that menstrual cramps are just a stomachache a lady gets during her period. Cramping is more complicated than just discomfort, though. When the egg is not fertilized, it is brought on by the uterine lining shedding, which is known as menstruation. Blood and mucus tissue are expelled via the vagina during menstruation. To aid in the lining’s expulsion, the uterus’ muscle contracts and these contractions can be painful or crampy. If you haven’t experienced it, it’s hard to grasp, but we’re here to explain it to you guys. You need to be aware of these five factors regarding menstrual pains.

WHAT MEN SHOULD KNOW ABOUT PERIOD CRAMPS?

A girl can pass out due to pain: Yes, it is sometimes so severe in some women that she can pass out. Period pain or cramps differs from person to person. Also, some may have an easy period of one month and may become bedridden the next month due to terrible cramps. The pain doesn’t go: She is in constant pain during her periods. It may vary from extreme to subtle but it doesn’t do. So, try to be patient with her when she becomes cranky. It feels like something is crushing the organs in your lower abdomen: It is not an exaggeration. The pain is terrible and it feels like the lower abdomen is being crushed by something. Or something heavy is kept on the uterus and slowly the weight is increasing. It can happen anytime: Sometimes it’s on day one sometimes on day three, it strikes at any time and she cannot do much about it except curl up in her bed or get a hot water bag and curl up in her bed. It can cause vomiting: The extreme pain can lead to nausea and vomiting. She cannot take a painkiller as she might just vomit it out. Now that you know something about period cramps, try to be more accommodating and not grossed out!















