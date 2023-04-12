What to Wear If You are Skinny

Home

Styling Tips For Skinny Girl: What to Wear If You’re Skinny

if you are a slender girl and looking for style ideas to flatter your figure then you are at the right place. Here’slisting down styling tips for skinny girls.

If you are a skinny girl, you must have heard people telling you how much they envy your metabolism for eating too much and still never putting on weight. Well, let’s admit that you are god’s favorite child but while most of us consider your petite structure a blessing you also might be one of those people who would rather dislike the idea of “looking too skinny”.

Knowing what suits your body can make a huge difference to your appearance. The patterns, cuts, and silhouettes can help you balance out the proportions and turn around your entire look.

Here’s how to style clothes if you are a skinny girl

Swap Skinny Jeans With Flare: Having a wide silhouette at the bottom, flared jeans can be a great way to add volume to a rather skinny frame. The elongated flares give a visual cue to the onlooker to directly focus on the bottom making the person look more voluminous than they actually are. Wear Puffed Sleeves: A structured or puff sleeve blouse is a great way to add some volume to your upper half. Not only can that be a great way to uplift your outfit but also add curves to a rather straight dimension. Swap vertical stripes with horizontal stripes: Vertical stripes are a great way of creating an illusion to make you look tall and slim. When wearing prints, ensure to trade your vertical stripes with horizontal stripes, just like the downward straight lines can make the vision go from top to bottom and make you look tall and slim similarly, horizontal stripes from left to right can actually make you look wide. Boxy fits: Oversized and boxy fits are all the rage and lucky for the skinny girls, they can work exceedingly well in adding proportion and volume to your body. Instead of wearing bodycon tops and dresses that hugs your body, relaxed fits can work the best for you.











