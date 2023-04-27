Home

When Nita Ambani Wore an 8 Kg Saree Worth Rs 40 Lakh But Her Blouse Took All The Limelight

Nita Ambani’s Rs 40 lakh saree displays an intricate picture of Lord Shrinathji (Lord of Nathdwara). She wore this in 2015 at Parimal Nathwani’s son’s wedding.

Indeed, the saree is a beautiful and iconic garment that has been an integral part of Indian culture for centuries. Its intricate pleats and drapes, combined with luxurious fabrics and embellishments, create a stunning and elegant look. Nita Ambani’s saree is a testament to the beauty and craftsmanship that goes into creating such a garment. The use of real pearls, emeralds, rubies, and pukhraj (yellow sapphires) highlights the attention to detail and the high value placed on quality and luxury.

Nita Ambani‘s fashion sense and her expensive clothing have made her a trendsetter in the fashion industry. Her saree is not only a reflection of her personal style but also a symbol of her status as a successful businesswoman and socialite. Her saree has become an iconic piece of clothing and has inspired many fashion enthusiasts to experiment with traditional Indian attire.

Extravagance Meets Devotion

It is not surprising that Nita Ambani’s fashion choices always turn heads, and her choice of saree for Parimal Nathwani’s son’s wedding was no exception. The saree’s intricate threadwork and beautiful pallu complemented her graceful demeanor perfectly, making her the center of attention at the event. However, what caught our attention was the back of her blouse. It displays an intricate picture of Lord Shrinathji (Lord of Nathdwara).

While the price tag of Rs 40 lakh may seem excessive to some, it is important to note that Nita Ambani is known for her extravagant style and her love for unique and exclusive pieces. The saree’s high cost reflects its value as a one-of-a-kind garment that showcases the best of traditional Indian craftsmanship and modern luxury. It weighs eight kilos and also made it to the Guinness World Record.

That’s what we loved about it – the gorgeous saree was made by 35 women artisans from Kancheepuram who hand-embellished some rare gemstones on it like ruby, pukhraj, emerald, and pearls, amongst others. It was designed by Sivalingam, the director of Chennai Silks, the saree is also popularly known as Vivah Pattu Saree.











