When to Worry About Your Nosebleed? 5 Symptoms to Look Out For

Nosebleeds catch us off guard and press the panic button for many. While mostly it is harmless, but there are certain warnings that should not be ignored.

A drip of blood from the nose can be scary. Blooding oozing out from any part of the body does trigger the scare button and very rightly so. The bloody drips come out of nowhere and catch us off guard. Why do have nose bleeds? there are several blood vessels on the nose lining. It is a very sensitive area and the slightest trigger, irritation or injury can cause the lining to bleed. However, usually, these are not very serious.

Nosebleed is mostly harmless, but sometimes it may require medical attention.

Why do Nosebleeds Increase in Summer?

Due to the soaring temperatures and hot air, the blood capillaries inside the nose burst often leading to nose bleeds. Apart from it as the mucous coating inside the nose or excessive nose picking can lead to dryness triggering the bleeds too.

When Nosebleeds Becomes Severe:

When the bleeding does not stop even after 20 minutes of direct pressure

When a foreign object may get stuck in the nose

After nose bleed, if there are entailing symptoms of dizziness or fatigue

Too much blood loss

If there is an incidence of gagging or shortness of breath after a nose bleed

When the nose bleed is due to an injury like car accident, punch fight

How to Stop a Nose Bleed?

Do not panic and sit up instead of lying down. Keep your head above your heart according to WebMD. Lean a little bit forward. This keeps the blood from draining down the back of your throat. Pinch your nostrils closed. Use your thumb and index finger to hold your nostrils closed for 5 to 10 minutes while you breathe through your mouth. This puts pressure on the part of your nose that’s bleeding and can make the blood stop flowing.

While these mostly are harmless, it is advised to observe the body after nose bleed if there bleeding has stopped, are their any entailing symptoms etc. If there is constant bleeding and breathing issue setc, it is best o get checked from a doctor.
















