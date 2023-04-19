If you constantly feel hungry, there may be nutritional deficits, stress, inadequate sleep, or hormonal imbalances at play.

Why Are You Always Hungry? Expert Answers!



You just had a satisfying dinner, yet an hour later you start to become hungry again. Does this scenario sound familiar to you? Well, there could be a number of causes for your constant hunger. Extreme hunger can, however, frequently result in overeating, which can then result in a number of health problems, such as weight gain, obesity, and chronic illnesses including diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension. Even now, the majority of us have a tendency to ignore our daily hunger. Hunger can be lessened by eating enough protein, drinking enough water, and getting enough sleep.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Sometimes, an unchecked increase in appetite can be explained by inadequate diet and certain lifestyle habits or even by medications you take. But more often, there may be other choices you are making during the day that might unintentionally add fuel to your endless appetite.” The health expert further shares the reasons why you are always hungry.

ALWAYS FEELING HUNGRY? HERE’S WHY!

Not Eating Protein: Protein has hunger-reducing properties, it works by increasing the production of hormones that signal fullness and reducing the levels of hormones that stimulate hunger. Not Sleeping Enough: Sleeping enough is a factor in appetite control, as it helps regulate ghrelin, the appetite-stimulating hormone. Eating Too Many Refined Carbs: Refined carbs lack fibre and cause blood sugar fluctuations, which are the primary reasons why eating too many of them may leave you feeling hungry. Diet Lacks Fibre: A high fibre intake ignites the production of short-chain fatty acids which the body feels satiate. Drinking Your Calories: One major reason for this is that liquids pass through your stomach more quickly than solid foods, thereby liquid foods do not have as great of an impact on the suppression of hunger-promoting hormones. Too Much Stress: Stress increases the level of cortisol, a hormone that has been shown to promote hunger and food cravings. Medical Condition: Excessive hunger is often a symptom of a few other conditions, such as depression, anxiety, and premenstrual syndrome.











