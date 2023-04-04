Home

Hair Care Tips: Why Do Consumers Prefer Sulphate And Paraben-Free Shampoo? Expert Speaks!

Nowadays, most hair care products contain toxins and harmful chemicals. They stand opposite to a better class of haircare products called sulphate and paraben free shampoos.

There is a wide variety of shampoos in the market, including speciality shampoos for concerns like dandruff, colour-treated hair, thinning hair, hair loss, an interest in using an organic product, infants and young children, and more. However, it is later understood that the two main ingredients that are used in our shampoos are quite harmful to our health. That’s the reason today’s consumers are aware of these facts and demand for.

Q1. What is Paraben?

Since the 1920s, parabens have been widely utilised as artificial preservatives in cosmetics and body care products. As cosmetics contain natural substances, these compounds are added to prevent and minimise the growth of dangerous bacteria and mould, to extend the product’s shelf life. Parabens are more difficult to detect through the ingredients list of a product. Although butylparaben, methylparaben, and propylparaben contain “paraben” in their names, they can also be described as Alkyl para hydroxy benzoates.

Parabens are utilised in a wide variety of leave-on and rinse-off products, particularly those with high water content, such as shampoos and conditioners that are used daily by humans. They are mainly efficient against fungi and bacteria. Several products contain parabens, including moisturizers, face and skin cleansers, sunscreens, deodorants, shaving gels, toothpaste, and cosmetics. The parabens are absorbed through the skin, digested, and eliminated through urine.

Research has demonstrated that parabens emulate oestrogen in the body. When paraben-containing goods come into contact with the body, they have the same impact as an increase in oestrogen levels, so disturbing the body’s natural endocrine system. Children may have an increase in breast size or early onset of puberty as a result. According to some specialists, this is the result of chronic exposure to excessive quantities of parabens. Parabens are one of these chemicals.

Q2. Why do most shampoo brands use paraben and sulphates?

Sebum build-up in the hair can be annoying, but thankfully shampoos exist to rid us of it without leaving our hair brittle and unmanageable. Sodium lauryl sulphate or sodium laureth sulphate, both surfactants, are typically combined with a co-surfactant, typically cocamidopropyl betaine, and diluted in water to create shampoo. As we know how a soap traps oils and other impurities the sulphate component functions as a surfactant to do the same for dirt and grime. That’s the reason most water-based shampoos use paraben and sulphates as key ingredients in their formulations.

Q3. What does it do to our hair?

Parabens can cause a variety of hair issues, including dryness, irritation of the scalp, colour fading, and even hair loss. In the absence of evidence to the contrary, it is prudent to avoid parabens due to their inherent danger. In addition to parabens, there are other dangerous substances to avoid. Parabens can trigger allergic responses and worsen certain skin disorders.

Sulphates aid shampoos in removing oil and dirt from the hair. To remain healthy, the hair must maintain some of its natural moisture and oils. Sulphates may remove too much moisture from the hair, leaving it dry and unhealthy. They may also cause dryness and inflammation of the scalp. In addition, sulphates are known to produce frizzy hair. When sulphates come into touch with hair, they produce a negative electrical charge, which can result in frizz after shampooing. Sulphates may also take colour from your colour treatments, however scientific data for this impact is contradictory.

Q4. What are the changes that one can expect after starting to use paraben-sulphate-free shampoos?

It is best to avoid parabens because they are preservatives that could be bad for both people and the environment. Paraben-free shampoos are safer for use while sulphate-free shampoos help keep your hair’s natural moisture, so the hair retains its shine, softness, and smoothness.

The cosmetologists have started using sodium lauroyl sarcosinate, Sodium cocoyl Isethionate, Lauryl Glucoside, which is derived from a natural source like Coconut, Corn, Potato,Sugarcane instead of sulphate and phenoxyethanol, Methylisothiazolinone, Sodium benzoate, Sodium dehydroacetate is used instead of the parabens. These paraben-sulphate-free shampoos are mostly natural ones and they come with multiple benefits-

• Your hair retains vital natural hair oils: Using a paraben–sulphate–free shampoo will prevent your hair strands from losing their natural, healthy shine and will help seal in additional moisture.

• Maintaining Colour: Save time and money by retaining your hair colour for a longer duration. An excellent investment for preserving the brilliance and longevity of coloured hair.

• No More Frizz: Frizz-free hair may seem impossible to achieve, but shampoos without parabens and sulphates can help minimise and even prevent the likelihood of hair becoming frizzy.

• Good for curly hair: If you have curly hair, you are aware that dehydrated hair lacks curls. Because sulphates and paraben dehydrate hair, it is more difficult for curls to maintain their tight, moisturised curl pattern. Paraben and Sulphate-free shampoos are fantastic for defining curls by adding moisture to the hair.

• Super-Strong hair: Parabens and sulphates can be extremely drying to some hair types, leading to split ends and other damage. The best approach to keep your hair safe from damage is to choose a shampoo made from natural ingredients rather than one that contains harsh chemicals like parabens and sulphates.

• Put an end to your scalp sensitivity: For those of us with sensitive scalps, choosing the wrong hair products can make an already difficult condition much more so. Paraben and sulphate-free shampoos are ideal because they are less harsh on sensitive scalps and won’t worsen any existing dryness or itching.

Whether you’re shopping for skincare products or shampoo, you should carefully examine the list of ingredients and avoid selecting items containing chemicals such as parabens or sulphate. Now that you understand what parabens and sulphate are and why you should avoid them, switch to natural shampoos that are effective and safe for your scalp.

(Inputs: Jayavant NayakR&D- Personal Care, Netsurf Communications Pvt. Ltd)












