Home

Health

Why Do We Have Sugar Cravings? 5 Ways to Curb Sweet Hunger Pangs

We all have had those bouts of sugar cravings but here is why we actually get them too often.

5 Reasons Why We Crave Sugar? (Freepik)

Craving a doughnut? An ice cream or a cake maybe? We have all been there. Those late-night cravings, ordering sweet dishes at night or just any time of the day. We have all done that. Food craving, and sugar craving is something that we all have been through. When it happens sometimes, it is ok, but if you make a habit out of it, it might backfire and your health will have to suffer.

What is craving? A strong urge to eat something sweet is a carving. And then it becomes a tad bit difficult to not eat it. This can sometimes lead to binge -eating as well as too much increase in calorie intake. But what leads to these cravings?

Here are 5 Reasons Why We Crave Sugar?

Low protein intake: Simple carbohydrates enter the bloodstream fast, which quickly raises blood sugar, which subsequently raises insulin levels. Without fiber, protein, and fats in your food, simple carbohydrates alone will leave you neither full nor satisfied, and soon you’ll be wanting more. Poor Sleep: Your internal clock plays a significant role in managing the hormones ghrelin and leptin, which promote and suppress food intake. Poor sleep can decrease the brain function resulting in next-day junk food cravings. Too Much Stress: Stress affects your cortisol levels, a hormone that when elevated will alter your circulating levels of glucose and insulin.

Sugar consumption increases serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and appetite. Imbalance of Nutrients: Calcium, zinc, chromium, and magnesium imbalances can manifest themselves as sugar cravings too.

How to Reduce Sugar Cravings?

Reach for fruits: Keep fruit handy for when sugar cravings hit. You’ll get fiber and nutrients along with some sweetness.

Keep fruit handy for when sugar cravings hit. You’ll get fiber and nutrients along with some sweetness. Drink water : Whenever you have a strong desire to eat something sweet simply drink a glass full of water. It will fill your stomach instantly without adding any extra calories to your diet.

Whenever you have a strong desire to eat something sweet simply drink a glass full of water. It will fill your stomach instantly without adding any extra calories to your diet. Munch in dried fennel seeds : Chewing on dried fennel seeds can help reduce sugar cravings. The slightly sweet taste can help prevent the need for actual sweets.

Chewing on dried fennel seeds can help reduce sugar cravings. The slightly sweet taste can help prevent the need for actual sweets. Reduce Stress : Have you ever noticed that whenever you are stressed you are more likely to eat something sweet? You crave more sugar when you are too stressed. Managing stress can help you beat sugar cravings.

Have you ever noticed that whenever you are stressed you are more likely to eat something sweet? You crave more sugar when you are too stressed. Managing stress can help you beat sugar cravings. Load up on low glycemic index foods : Foods with a high glycemic intensify the craving and spikes your blood sugar level quickly. Such food items also bring the glucose level down quickly, leading to a crash in the energy and making you crave sugar more. To keep your sugar level in control, have foods with a low glycemic index.

Foods with a high glycemic intensify the craving and spikes your blood sugar level quickly. Such food items also bring the glucose level down quickly, leading to a crash in the energy and making you crave sugar more. To keep your sugar level in control, have foods with a low glycemic index. Include more proteins: Avoid meals that are made up of just carbohydrates.















