Home

Health

Glaucoma Awareness Week: Why Early Detection Is Important For Eye Sight?

It is important to note that early-stage glaucoma may not cause any noticeable symptoms, so regular eye exams especially after the age of 40 are essential for early detection.

Glaucoma Awareness Week: Why Early Detection Is Important For Eye Sight?

Eye health is equally important as physical or mental health. It is the means of how we see the world and we must care for it. Specially with increased screen time, food choices, proper check ups, eye care etc is important. With age there are certain eye problems that start to develope. Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the world after cataract. It is a condition that affects the eyes, and if left untreated, can lead to permanent blindness. In glaucoma, increased pressure within the eye leads to damage to the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain.

Why Early Diagnosis is Important

Early diagnosis is critical for managing glaucoma and preventing vision loss. As mentioned earlier, in the early stages of glaucoma, there may be no noticeable symptoms. By the time symptoms occur, the condition may have already progressed to a more advanced stage, making treatment more difficult. Once vision is lost, we cannot restore it. Early diagnosis and treatment can help to prevent further damage to the optic nerve and preserve vision.

Risk factors of Glaucoma

Glaucoma can affect anyone, but it is more common in individuals over the age of 60, those with a family history of the glaucoma, people taking corticosteroid medications for long period of time and people with certain medical conditions like diabetes, blood pressure and heart condition.

Symptoms of Glaucoma

In the early stages of glaucoma, there may be no symptoms at all. As the condition progresses, you may have symptoms such as:

Loss of peripheral or side vision

Blurred vision

Halos around lights

Eye pain or discomfort

Headaches

Nausea and vomiting

These symptoms may be intermittent or persistent, and can vary in severity depending on how far the glaucoma has progressed.

Diagnosis of Glaucoma

The only way to diagnose glaucoma is through a proper eye examination. It is important to note that early-stage glaucoma may not cause any noticeable symptoms, so regular eye exams especially after the age of 40 are essential for early detection. It is recommended that you should get a baseline eye screening at the age of 40 years, which is when the early signs of eye disease appear along with changes in vision.

– Inputs from Dr Saurabh Mistry, Consultant Ophthalmologist, ASG Eye Hospitals, Kanpur











