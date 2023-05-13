Home

Why Millennial Moms Must Take Care of Their Mental Health Now More Than Ever

Millennial moms are relatively more sensitised about the concept of mental health and self care, yet, they struggle to strike that balance.

Motherhood means embarking on a unique journey of life. The experience cannot be justified in a few words, sentences or paragraphs. It is not a mere experience but an emotion that only mothers can relate. In this journey, moms invest too much of themselves in their little ones, on their families and more than often tend to keep their physical and mental health at bay. But some say, these are the things of past and new age moms know better. Sure they do, but it is not entirely true. Moms will always be moms and somewhere they all do miss out on their self-love time. Mental Health specially, takes a back seat.

Whilst millennial mothers seem to understand the concept of self-love, self-care, and mental health better, they too lag behind. According to Carina, Founder of Humm Care, ” For new mothers, mental health should be prioritised as much as their physical health. 75% of new mothers in India, experience post-partum anxiety (PPA), 25% of new mothers in India experience post-partum depression (PPD), and approximately 8-10% of new fathers in India experience PPA and PPD symptoms. A new parent can reach out to a mental health practitioner such as a therapist or counsellor for hands-on 1:1 support. ”

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

In the contemporary era, hustle culture has taken over the world. It is like a race against time for everything. The advent of technology faced paced life and the need to be ambitious takes a toll on our bodies in nuanced ways we don’t really comprehend on the go. The quotient of a sedentary lifestyle has gone up a notch with hours and hours of screen time, distorting personal and professional boundaries and the increase of junk food consumption. Therefore, it is almost imperative for millennial mothers to strike that work-life balance and upon that, they must pay heed to their mental health now more than ever.

How to Manage Mental Health For Mothers

In an exclusive session, india.com was in conversation with Dr Rituparna Ghosh, Clinical Psychologist, at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, discussing the mental health of mothers. Dr Ghosh expressed how millennials are often more sensitised towards these concepts. Here are a few lifestyle modifications she suggested that millennial mothers can incorporate in their lives for a healthier mind and soul.

Be vigilant: As a millennial mother, one must remain very particular to maintain that balance between family, kids and mental health of the self.

As a millennial mother, one must remain very particular to maintain that balance between family, kids and mental health of the self. Digital Detox: After a long day, the only entertainment is to get glued to the screen. But, it is imperative to unplug and have some digital detox for the mind to relax.

After a long day, the only entertainment is to get glued to the screen. But, it is imperative to unplug and have some digital detox for the mind to relax. Me Time: Take out at least half an hour to one hour for yourself.

Take out at least half an hour to one hour for yourself. Self-Care: Curate a self care regime and spend time on enhancing yourself.

Curate a self care regime and spend time on enhancing yourself. To-Do List: Maintain a to-do list to strike a balance between work, family and yourself.

Maintain a to-do list to strike a balance between work, family and yourself. Yoga: engage in some yoga. Maybe join a meditation class to indulge in physical activity at least for a few days a week if not all seven days.

engage in some yoga. Maybe join a meditation class to indulge in physical activity at least for a few days a week if not all seven days. Good Sleep: A proper sleep schedule and sleep quality is important.

A proper sleep schedule and sleep quality is important. Healthy Diet: Healthy and balanced diet is a key to a healthier self

To all the millennial moms and also not the millennial but moms, starting this mother's day start taking care for yourself. Your mental health matters too
















