Coconut Oil For Skin: Why Nariyal-Ka-Tel is Must For Dry Skin? Shahnaz Husain Shares Top Benefits

Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain shares incredible benefits of using coconut oil for soft and radiant skin.

Coconut Oil for dry skin: We all know about the benefits of Coconut Oil for the hair. It has been traditionally used for hair care. However, it also has values for skin care. In fact, it is popular as a face oil, especially during the dry season. Oil, by itself, does not moisturise the skin, but it helps the skin to hold moisture better. Therefore, oils help people with dry, dehydrated skin, by softening it and preventing loss of moisture. The skin feels and looks soft and smooth after application of oil. Coconut oil, for instance helps the skin to retain moisture and thus prevent moisture loss.

Incredible Benefits of Using Coconut Oil on Face

Coconut oil contains medium chain fatty acids, like Lauric acid, which are said to be beneficial for the skin. In fact, it is even said to have healing properties and helps to reduce inflammation and soothe the skin. The medium chain fatty acids are also said to contain antimicrobial properties and can protect the skin from infections, including acne. The lauric acid content is said to be especially useful for protecting the skin. Coconut oil helps to relieve dryness of the skin and keep the skin moisturised. In fact, it has been used to help skin conditions like eczema, softening and soothing the skin. It is also said to have potent healing properties and has been used to heal wounds. There is no doubt that coconut oil has a great skin softening ability too and helps to make the skin soft and smooth. It may be applied on the lips and is also said to protect the skin from the damage caused by exposure to ultraviolet rays of the sun. It is said to protect the skin better than cream. It also helps to heal cracks on the lips. In fact, it can be used to remove make-up from the face, including the lips. Coconut oil may be applied on the lips and left on overnight. Or, it can be left on for 15 minutes and wiped off with moist cotton wool. The advantage is that unlike other preparations that may contain synthetic ingredients, coconut oil can be safely applied on the lips and even ingested. Another advantage is that unlike other oils, coconut oil does not become rancid. In India, coconut oil is commonly used as a traditional home remedy, due to its many benefits. Its healing and beneficial properties have been proved over centuries of usage.















