Why Risk of UTI Increases in Hot Weather 5 Symptoms and Prevention to Know

Urinary Tract Infection is a common health condition that spikes in the Summer months.

UTI in Summer: Why Risk of UTI Increases in Hot Weather? 5 Symptoms and Prevention to Know

UTI or Urinary Tract Infection is an infection in any part of the urinary bladder. While it is a common condition, women are said to be more prone to this health problem. The infection usually spreads to the lower urinary bladder, urethra and kidneys as well. With the Summers on the go, the risk of UTI increases in the hot and sultry weather making it a little more discomforting.

Why UTI Cases Rise in Summer?

Summer months can lead to dehydration and that is one major cause that raises the risk of UTI. When dehydrated, the body does not have enough fluids to flush out the toxins from the bladder. Also, hot and humid weather conditions give fertile grounds for the growth of bacteria, and germs. When the summer sizzles bright, sweat and perspiration rain and that too can facilitate bacterial infection. The most common bacteria linked to UTI is Escherichia coli (E. coli), and this is responsible for maximum infections. The bacteria is found naturally in one’s gut but the problem occurs if they enter one’s urethra. Women of any age group can suffer from it.

UTI Symptoms

  • A sensation of burning while peeing
  • Frequent urination
  • Fatigue
  • Fever
  • Pain in the lower abdomen
  • Bloody Urine
  • Strong odour during urination
  • Pelvic or rectal pain

UTI Prevention Tips

  • Maintain proper menstrual hygiene. change sanitary napkins at regular intervals. Make sure menstrual cups are sanitised properly.
  • Keep yourself hydrated so that timely bacteria and toxins are flushed out from the urinary tract.
  • Avoid holding urine for long
  • Do not use hygiene products with high chemical content
  • Wear breathable and clean undergarments










