Urinary Tract Infection: Why Women Are at Higher Risk to UTIs? Signs, Symptoms And Treatment

Women need to be alert and seek timely intervention if suffer from urinary tract infection as it can lead to serious health concerns in future.

A large number of women are known to suffer from Urinary Tract Infection. Women are inherently at higher risk for UTIs as compared to men. However, it is more common in pregnant women. This is due to differences in anatomy, including shorter and closer proximity of the female urethra to the anus, which facilitates bacterial entry into the urinary tract and causes infections.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) can be complicated UTI and non-complicated UTI, based on how severe it’s complications are. One can experience urinary obstruction, urinary stones, kidney diseases, or comorbidities such as diabetes mellitus or immune deficiency. In case one fails to improve even after opting for standard medications then it can be termed as complicated UTI and the person may require hospitalization. If not diagnosed early, complicated UTI can also raise the chances of sepsis (a life-threatening condition that can lead to organ failure). The complicated UTI is seen due to infections because of anatomical abnormalities, like, an obstruction, hydronephrosis, Renal tract calculi or colovesical fistula, multi-drug resistant organisms, pregnancy problems, infections seen after renal transplant, and spinal cord injury patients.

Symptoms

Fever, constant urge to urinate, blood in the urine, vomiting, and lower abdominal pain. These symptoms are alarming and shouldn’t be ignored. Do not self-medicate at all as it can be risky for you.

Treatment

It is imperative for one to consult the doctor without any delay, tell him/her about the symptoms and then take medication. Do not skip taking the medication. If a UTI patient is taking medication and there is no improvement in his/her condition, then the reason behind it can be attributed to resistant bacteria. The patient will be suggested to do certain tests to check for urinary blockage or infected urinary tract or infected kidney before taking any treatment. You will be given antibiotics after knowing the stage of infection and the condition of the patient. It is better to seek timely treatment and improve your quality of life. Neglecting your health can land you in trouble. It is need of an hour to prevent UTIs by maintaining good personal hygiene, avoiding using any chemical products down there, wearing loose and cotton undergarments or clothes, and avoiding douching.

(Inputs: Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar)












