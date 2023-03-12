Home

Bone Health: Why Women Are More at Risk For Bone Loss? 4 Ways To Improve Strength Naturally

Bone Health In Women: As we age, our bones, body and overall health reduces with time. To ensure a longer run with healthy life, it is best to take precautions right from the outset.

Bone Health In Women: Why is bone health important? Well, it is the basic structure that supports our body and we must nourish it for a healthier life as we age. Sometimes we don’t even realise but our bones require more attention than we do give them. Why to wait for bone injuries to wake us up and then realise the importance of nourishment for the calcium structures. Specially for women, bone health is of utmost importance. Women are more prone to risk of bone loss after menopause.

According to nutritionist Loveneet Batra, throughout the course of your life, oestrogen plays a critical role in regulating your bone production and turnover. During the menopause, however, your levels of oestrogen drop in the body. Consequently, bone breakdown starts to exceed bone formation, resulting in porous, weak, and brittle bones.

So, ladies, why wait for the eleventh hour when we can start taking precaution right away.

Here are 5 Ways to Naturally Improve bone Health

Green Veggies to the rescue

Leafy green vegetables (including spinach, turnip greens, kale, cabbage and broccoli) provide nutrients vitamin K and calcium that play a role in improving bone health. Also, veggies are important for Vitamin C and increase bone mineral density.

Strength Training

Weight bearing or high impact exercises are important for maintaining bone health. Walking, jogging, aerobics and climbing stairs etc are good practices to incorporate in your physical activity routine for healthy bone life.

Consume Protein Rich Diet

Tofu, chickpeas and flaxseeds have bone-building benefits. Plant-based proteins contain phytoestrogens, which mimic oestrogen in the body, that can help in boosting oestrogen levels. It is essential for bone health because it promotes the activity of osteoblasts, which are the cells that make new bones. According to Healthline.com higher protein intake was linked to a lower risk of forearm fractures and significantly higher bone density in the hip, spine and total body

Calcium Rich Diet

Bones are majorly made of calcium and a calcium rich diet is the most important thing that one must include in their diet everyday. Dairy products like milk, cheese are have significant calcium components.It’s also an important nutrient for healthy cell function. Your body requires calcium to support muscle and nerve function, regulate blood pressure and hormone levels, as well as facilitate communication between cells.

Eat heatlhy, make bones healthier!












