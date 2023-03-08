Wishes, Quotes, Images, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Home

Happy Holi 2023: Holi, the festival of colours will be celebrated across India on 08 March 2023. The vibrant festival is considered one of the biggest festivals after Diwali in India. The festival of colours is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil — marking the triumph of God Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu. It also celebrates the love of Radha and Krishna and is said to mark their union.

Holi hai! May your life be as vibrant and colourful as a Bollywood Holi scene. Have a happy and memorable Holi! Happy Holi to you and your family. May you celebrate the day with joy, laughter and togetherness. I wish that the festival of colours comes into your life with a lot of joy and happiness. May you get to enjoy Holi with Gujiyas and Thandai. Happy Holi. Paint a new image with the hues of love, joy and happiness, wash your brush and shake off your all pain with it. Love your life and pour all colors in your heart. Happy Holi. A true and caring relation doesn’t have to speak loud, a soft sms is just enough to express the heartiest feelings. Enjoy the festival of Holi with lots of fun. With water pistols, water balloons and a lot of colours, kickstart your celebrations of the festival of colours. Happy Holi. On this colorful festival, let us come together to celebrate the moments of happiness and joy. Let us spend special moments of friendship on Holi. Best wishes to you on Holi my friend.

It’s time to unwind, de-stress and make a bond with sweets and colours. Happy Holi! May your life be as colourful as the rainbow and filled with endless happiness and success. Happy Holi! Our all emotions take a color to express, because our life is a big canvas and the challenge of life is to make it colorful. You share the colors of joy, happiness and smile with me and make my canvas perfect. Happy Holi my friend











