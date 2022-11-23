Women’s Cricket Legend Jhulan Goswami and Reigning Queen of Bengali cinema Subhashree Ganguly: Ratnas of the 2022 Tata Steel 25K

Jhulan Goswami and Subhashree Ganguly, leading lights from the world of cricket and cinema respectively, are calling on the people of Bengal to join the running movement and register for the much-loved 2022 Tata Steel 25K to be held on December 18. The dynamic duo were announced as the Ratnas of the 7th edition of this World Athletics Elite Label road race, which sparked a running revolution in eastern India.“Running has been a part of my entire life. Being a fast bowler means running a few kilometres in every match. And it has helped me in many ways, beyond just fitness,” said Jhulan, a legendary name in women’s cricket who took 355 international wickets across formats before retiring in September.“All of us require to be health conscious, and running is the easiest way to stay fit. I urge one and all, especially the womenfolk, to come out in large numbers and be a part of the TSK 25K. Women inspire families,” Jhulan added.The beauty of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K is the inclusivity the platform presents for all. The 25K and the open 10K are for those who are up for a challenge, the popular Ananda Run (4.5 km) is the soul of the event and a celebration of the unique spirit of Bengal, the Senior Citizens’ Run (2.3 km) will see Silvers rule the road, and the Champions with Disability (2.3 km) allows all to share centre stage.Subhashree, the reigning queen of Bengali cinema, is a wife and a mother, making her the perfect example of a modern successful woman.“I love running. It is the best way to stay fit. I run for the joy it gives. It is liberating and refreshing,” said Subhashree, who is a fitness freak. “Come and join the Ananda Run to start on your fitness journey or just to soak up the spirit of Kolkata and see the five kilometres breeze past in a collective rush. I will be waiting for you at the finish line. Kolkata…otho natun joshe natun run e maato!” added Subhashree, who won the Anandalok Nayikar Khonje in 2006.“We are delighted to have eminent personalities such as Jhulan and Subhashree as the Ratnas of the world’s leading 25K road race and urging the community to embrace a healthy lifestyle. With #NotunJoshNotunRun their presence will motivate the runners,” said Vivek Singh, Jt MD of race promoters Procam International.Registrations for all categories will remain open until November 30, IST 11:59 p.m., or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier, at tatasteelkolkata25k.procam.in.All confirmed participants will receive a goodie bag at the Expo in addition to a running bib, while the 25K participants will also get a Race Day Tee. The 25K and 10K finishers will receive a medal and a timing certificate. Ananda Run participants will get a Participation medal and certificate. The Champions with Disability and Senior Citizens’ Run participants will be given a Participation certificate.