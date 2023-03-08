Women’s Day 2023 Offers and Discounts at Delhi Restaurants And Cafes

Celebrate this Women’s Day With Your Girl Gang at These Delhi Restaurants
- Chowman: This International Women’s Day, Chowman wishes to become a part of and raises a toast to every woman who has dared to make a difference in our society. A day that has recognised the existential importance of womanhood, Chowman is about to celebrate it with a flat 10% off on dine-in. Dine-in Offers for Women’s Day: *OFFER 1* Flat 10% off (Visit your nearby Chowman outlet with your girl squad and get a flat 10% off on total bill. Carry along all ID proof to avail the discount) and *OFFER 2* Buy any 4 starters and get 1 free* (Applicable at East of Kailash outlet only)
- Smoke House Deli: Party your way through Women’s Day by sipping cocktails at Smoke House Deli. The restaurant has curated a special cocktail menu for all the ladies. They are also offering a complimentary glass of House Wine (West Delhi outlet) and the first drink on the house (North Delhi outlet). You can also enroll for a cocktail-making masterclass when at the venue.
- Cafe NH8, Radisson: Raddison has always made sure that they make the women feel extra special. From exciting discounts to specially curated menus, Cafe NH8 is the perfect place to spend Women’s day with your girl gang. Their ‘a-la-carte’ buffet includes dishes freshly made from Italian, Chinese and Indian cuisines that you can relish on.
- Andaz: It has not been very long since Andaz Delhi re-opened its modern & mindful restaurant – Soul Pantry. Their menu offers healthy options for you to choose from and is perfect for anyone who is all about eating nutritious meals. Their flatbreads, smoothie bowls and appetizing baked pies are a must-try.
- Shangri-La Eros: A great cup of tea can fix any problem, even on the most stressful day at work. On the occasion of Women’s Day, head with your female colleagues to Shangri-La Eros for a tea party. Mister Chai is a first-of-its-kind tea restaurant at Shangri-La Eros that offers one of the best range of teas. Compliment the hot beverage with a local dish including namak pare, shakar pare, gur pare, tikka tacos, kanda bhajia, samosa, sprouts bhel, etc.
- Rosie and Tillie: If you want to have an all-day and all-night celebration on Women’s Day and enjoy good meals throughout the day, then Rosie and Tillie is just the place for you. The daytime café turns into an evening gastropub once the sun goes down, and you can have both a delicious lunch and then a raging party all at one place.
- The Leela: The Qube at The Leela takes pride in serving one of the most special Women’s Day meals. Not just that, you can enjoy a relaxing spa session at the hotel, a nice salon session and some time in the pool with your girl gang.