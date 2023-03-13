Work Wear Tips To Look Stylish

Neutrals, basic and formal wear can make you work attire look dull and boring! But if you pair clothes well, you can even arrive stylish at work! Here’s how!

Not being a tad bit excited about leaving home for weok can be quite disappointing but you know what can help you spark a joy or persuade you for looking forward to your weekdays? Well, its dressing up! And lets all agree, we spend more of our time in our office cublice than anywhere else, so why do to wait for weekends to dress up ?

With that being said of course dressing for work can be a little tricky, you need to strike the right balance between sophisticated and stylish, but worry not because I am going to be telling you some work wear hacks that will make you look anything but boring.

1. Colours and prints : Like I said, work wear outfit don’t have to be plain or boring. So, instead of sticking to you neutrals tones, add a little bit of colour or a combination of prints with staple pieces , it can instantly lift up your outfit and make it more appealing. For example, instead of a boring plain shirt, go for a stripped shirt or a blouse with tailored pants.

2. Structured bags over slouchy cross body : when you are carrying a bag for you work , make sure to always choose a structured bag over a slouchy or crossbody bag. structured bags look a lot more put together and professional and the best part is they also have a lot more space.

3. Tailored Pants over baggy pants: Yes, we know baggy pants are too much in trend these days and since the time of work from home has come into practice, comfort wear has been on all the rage but when it comes to you work outfit, Wearing something that fits you well, makes all the difference. A tailored pant can instantly make you look polished , chic and professional.

4. Simple Gold Accessories: Of course you don’t want to go all out with big chunky jewellery but it is in these small details that style can be found. Wearing a subtle yet stylish accessory that expresses your personality and hold up you ensemble together is all that you need to garnish a rather dull outfit.

5. Choice of footwear: The entire narrative of your outfit can be changed with the choice of your footwear. Lets say if you were going to run an errand, a sneaker would have been the best choice but the same outfit would have looked drastically different had you chosen heels. Now when it comes to your work wear, a footwear that has a chunky heel over a stiletto that can give you stability and also elevate your outfit can be you best bet.

Do try these hacks to look stylish even at work!!







