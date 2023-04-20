Home

Working During Pregnancy? 5 Expert-Backed Ways to Maintain Healthy Work-Life Balance For Moms-to-Be

Maintaining a work-life balance during pregnancy not only helps in being productive but also helps in improving physical and mental health which leads to having a quality of life.

Are you someone working during pregnancy? Is it a tad bit difficult to navigate through all that work pressure, deadlines alongside morning sickness, mood swings and cravings? It is totally alright! Maintaining a work-life balance is not the easier things but nothing impossible too. Pregnancy is a beautiful phase when women embark on a new wholesome journey of life all together. To keep that journey stress-free and joy-full, maintaining a healthy work-life balance for working pregnant women is paramount.

Having a healthy balance between work and personal life is essential for the physical and emotional well-being of any individual, especially pregnant women. Pregnancy is a time when women experience physical and emotional changes that can impact their ability to manage their work and personal life. As such, finding a balance between the two can be challenging. However, it is crucial to prioritise self-care and balance during pregnancy to ensure optimal health outcomes for both the mother and baby.

5 Steps to maintain a healthy work-life balance

In addition to a healthy pregnancy, a healthy work-life balance will also enhance productivity and creativity which helps in focusing more on the work. Sharing exclusively with india.com, Dr. Poornima Ramakrishna, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital, Koramangala, Bangalore enlisted some simple steps usually make a big difference in having a healthy routine:

Inform the workplace: The first step is to communicate with the employer about the pregnancy and any accommodations they may need. This may include flexible work hours, reduced workload, or the ability to work from home. Short, frequent breaks: Sitting and working continuously will have an impact on health in different ways, and taking short breaks will help in generating creative ideas and helping in clearing the mind. Pregnant women should prioritise rest and relaxation to manage stress and ensure proper rest for the growing fetus. It is important to take breaks throughout the day and avoid overexertion, which may otherwise lead to fatigue and stress. Fitness as a routine: Pregnant women should make time for personal activities that bring joy and relaxation. This may include yoga, meditation, or spending time with loved ones. Engaging in activities that promote relaxation and reduce stress can have positive effects on mental and emotional health, which in turn benefits the health of the mother and baby. Taking a walk and having small activities daily boost energy levels and give an energetic start to the day. Being hydrated: Consuming fluids in the morning and throughout the day helps in being hydrated and avoiding future complications. Avoid nausea trigger foods: The pregnancy period is a time when women may experience morning sickness which may lead to nausea and can be avoided by not smelling those foods or odor that will trigger nausea.

It is also important to seek support from family, friends, or healthcare professionals. Having a support system can help pregnant women manage the challenges of pregnancy and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Impact of healthy work-life balance

Maintaining a work-life balance during pregnancy not only helps in being productive but also helps in improving physical and mental health which leads to having a quality of life. Dr. Ramakrishna further added that taking breaks, and eating foods that are rich in iron and protein helps in improving health, being overwhelmed and burn out with work will lead to physical and mental problems including anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, and chronic fatigue symptoms which will make women weaker, and more susceptible to illness. By prioritising self-care, rest, relaxation, and seeking support, pregnant women can ensure that their physical and emotional needs are met. Consultation with healthcare professionals is also essential for pregnant women to develop a personalised plan that takes into account their individual needs and circumstances











