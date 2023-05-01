World Asthma Day 2023: 5 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Cure Asthma Naturally





World Asthma Day 2023: ‘World Asthma Day’ is observed annually on May 2. As per study by Global Asthma Network (GAN), India accounts for more than 42 per cent of global asthma deaths. Yoga for asthma has been proven to reduce the symptoms of the condition. Asthma is a condition that makes your airways narrow and swell up. The swelling leads to the build-up of mucus and makes breathing very difficult. Yoga for asthma paitents involves breathing exercises that crrucially help asthma paitents and is an excellent way to cure this illness.

World Asthma Day 2023: 5 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Treat Asthma Without Side Effects

Kapal Bhati: This breathing technique relaxes the mind and energizes the nervous system. It also clears all the nadis (energy channels) and improves blood circulation. Badhakonasana (Butterfly Pose): The Butterfly Pose stimulates and improves the blood circulation, relieves fatigue, and has a therapeutic effect on asthma. Poorvottanasana (Upward Plank Pose): The Upward Plank Pose also helps in improving the respiratory system and stimulating the thyroid gland, also strengthens wrists, back, arms and spine. Shavasana (Corpse Pose): This asana helps in bringing the body in a meditative state, rejuvenates you and also helps in reducing anxiety and pressure. A calm and relaxed body are essence to tackle asthma. Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving pose): This effective asana is good for people with asthma as it massages the abdominal organs and helps in digestion and release of gas. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose): The Bridge Pose opens up the chest and lungs and also prevents thyroid problem. It also improves digestion and is very useful for asthma patients.





