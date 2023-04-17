Home

World Hemophilia Day 2023: What Are Different Types of Hemophilia? 7 Major Signs of This Rare Blood Disease

World Hemophilia Day 2023: Hemophilia is a rare blood disorder that does not have any specific risk factors and that is why it is more important to keep a check on its major symptoms of it.

What Are Different Types of Hemophilia?

World Hemophilia Day 2023: What is hemophilia? Hemophilia is a rare blood disorder due to which the body is unable to clot blood. It further leads to profuse bleeding after surgery or any injury. Every year, April 17 is celebrated as World Hemophilia Day. This day marks the celebration of the birth of Frank Schnabel, the founder of the World Organisation of Hemophilia. Also, this day is all about spreading awareness about this rare genetic disorder. It was first celebrated in 1989 and red was associated as a symbol of solidarity with those affected by hemophilia.

Why is blood clotting important? Clotting of blood happens when we get bruised or injured and this helps to further stop the bleeding. Therefore, if there is no clotting the bleeding won’t stop and it can lead to severe loss of blood. This would have its further adverse implications on the body.

World Hemophilia Day 2023:What Causes Hemophilia?

Usually, it is triggered due to a genetic mutation or is acquired. However, there is no particular cure for the disorder but with proper medical intervention and treatment, it may be managed better.

When individual experiences bleeding from an internal or external wound, the body responds by gathering blood cells to form a clot in order to stop further bleeding. Clotting is facilitated by the interaction of blood proteins with platelet-like cells. However, in cases where a clotting factor is missing, hemophilia can develop.

World Hemophilia Day 2023: Two Types of Hemophilia

Congenial Hemophilia: Congenial hemophilia indicates that the person has inherited this disorder from either of the one parents. According to Healthline, about two-thirds of all type A and B cases of hemophilia occur in people with a family history of the condition.

Acquired Hemophilia: While it can be inherited, sometime people acquire it as an autoimmune disorderIn the case of acquired hemophilia, the immune system creates antibodies that attack the clotting factors

World Hemophilia Day 2023: 5 Symptoms To Watch For

Bleeding into the joints bruising, bleeding into the skin bleeding into the muscle and soft tissue blood in stool or urine bleeding after a shot frequent, difficult to stop nosebleeds bleeding in gums or mouth

So far, there is one granted cure for this rare genetic blood disorder. However, with proper medical interventions in place, certain therapies and medications it can be managed.

Note: This article is just to spread general awareness about Hemophilia. It is no substitute to any doctor’s or professional advise. Always seek professional help in case you think you are experiencing any of these symptoms.











