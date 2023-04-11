World Parkinsons Day 2023 5 Motor Symptoms of Early Onset of Parkinson

Home

World Parkinson’s Day 2023: 5 Motor Symptoms of Early Onset of Parkinson’s And Ways to Manage it

World Parkinson’s Day 2023: While it is much common occurrence in elderly people, over the age of 60, there are certain tell-take signs that can identify early onset of this brain disorder.

World Parkinson’s Day: Parkinson’s, is a term we have heard numerous times but how well do we understand it, or know about it like we know about other numerous disorders that prevail. Not sure? Time to dig in a little. Every year, April 11 is celebrated as World Parkinson’s Day. It is all about spreading awareness about this neurodegenerative disorder that even poss communication and regular lifestyle a challenge for the one who suffers from it.

Diving into a little bit of history here, World Parkinson’s Day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr. James Parkinson who was the first one to identify this disease. The first ever day was organised in 1997.

Now, speaking about this medical condition, how do we identify it? There are certain motor and non-motor symptoms that may help individuals identify the early onset of Parkinson’s disease:

Non-motor symptoms:

People start facing cognition decline in terms of finding words, making judgments etc.

Loss of smell

Parkinson’s patients have a tendency to develop depression and anxiety. They may also experience mood disorders.

Constipation slowed digestion.

People can also experience light-headedness often and for a prolonged time

Low blood pressure while standing

Motor Symptoms:

Tremors: Shaking of hands, or leg can be a first sign of Parkinson's.

Rigidity: There could also be a sudden rigidity in the limbs

Posture Instability: Facing problems balancing the body slowing developing a slumped or stooped posture.

Bradykinesia: slow movement in the body

Parkinson’s Risk Factors and Treatment

There is still no clear answer to what exactly causes Parkinson’s disease. Genetic factors, environmental triggers or combinations and more could be related to the development of this brain disorder. In Parkinson’s body loses cells that produce dopamine which leads to further development of symptoms.

Proper medical interventions may help to relieve the symptoms and a person can enjoy living a decent life. However, a combination of medical intervention and lifestyle changes can help reduce the severity of the symptoms:

Generic ways to manage Parkinson’s

Balanced Diet: A key to solving most of health problems, have a balanced diet. Include a good amount of fibers for better digestion and increase fluid intake.

Physiotheraphy: It can help with movement of body muscles and ease stiffness a little.

Medication: Consult a doctor and take medication properly at regualr intervals of time.

: Consult a doctor and take medication properly at regualr intervals of time. Occupational Therapy: This can help with identifying problems in daily chores like walking or dressing up.











